Sanjeev Kapoor recalls his Padma Shri win

Stressing on the importance of hard work, he added, "Padma Shri milna sirf ek award nahi tha, it felt like a quiet nod to years of work, learning and believing in what I do. Ek baat toh sach hai, agar imaandari se kaam kiya jaaye, toh desh khud ek pehchaan deta hai."

"Thank you to everyone who has been in this journey and supported me," the Chef concluded the post. He further added the track Maa Tujhe Salaam by AR Rahman in the background.

On Sunday, it was announced that the late actor Dharmendra is being posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, along with Satish Shah, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will also be awarded Padma Bhushan, along with actor R Madhavan, who will be receiving Padma Shri.

After working in several hotels in Varanasi and New Zealand, Sanjeev Kapoor became the youngest Executive Chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai in the year 1992. He is best known for hosting the popular cooking show, Khana Khazana, which was primarily based on the desi cuisine.