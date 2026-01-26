Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce enjoy Sundance outing ahead of summer nuptials of Taylor-Travis

The most well-known in-laws in the entertainment world are showing everyone that their relationship is as strong as that of their super-stardom-crowned kids. Taylor Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, as well as Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother, were said to have been seen having a day out at a 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 25.

Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce spotted together at Sundance Film Festival

The duo appeared comfortable, coordinating their movements as they travelled around the festival grounds. Andrea, 68, decided on an elegant yet fashionable black and white striped jacket that complemented her black shirt, black leggings and comfortable yet practical furry boots. Meanwhile, 73-year-old Donna, who was previously on The Traitors, was rocking her long grey puffer jacket paired with her black gloves.

The news is happening as Taylor Swift and the sportsman, aged 36, continue moving forward with their wedding arrangements. After dating for two years, the duo surprisingly revealed their engagement in the summer of 2025 in a fun Instagram post, which carried the caption: "Your English teacher is getting married to her gym teacher."