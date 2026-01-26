Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 disappoints Japanese fans despite of a 9.8 IMDb rating

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 has received an enormous amount of positive feedback abroad along with some strong criticism in Japan. Maki Zenin's brutal separation from the Zenin clan is the topic of this episode. Globally, Maki's brutal exit from the Zenin family has created a huge buzz within the anime community. While international viewers are enjoying the animation, many Japanese viewers believe the soul of the story has been lost in the adaptation process.
According to some comments, the episode exemplifies some of the finest aspects of shonen entertainment through a focus on excitement, adrenaline, and visuals. But the feedback or response in Japan, however, is much harsher. According to the, Maki’s revenge arc has progressed through the emotional basis much more quickly. In the manga, the emotional build-up to their fight has been built around Mai's death and the years of being bullied by the Zenin clan along with the related trauma.
Japanese fans think that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 has reduced this turning point to a bunch of drawn-out action sequences and diminished the emotional impact. Many viewers have also given negative reviews of the background music because they didn't it matched same tension or sorrowfulness of Maki's character. Other fans have pointed out pacing problems, feeling that moments of quiet contemplation or reflection were cut-down or eliminated entirely so that more action could be included.
The critics felt that the missing pauses had a major impact on the emotional tone of the story. The emotional impact of what was supposed to be an emotionally devastating, character-forming, chapter was lost due to the loudness and emotional flatness of that episode/
One the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 has been recognized as one of the most exciting episodes of anime in a long time through posts across Reddit, YouTube and various Anime Forums. Viewers described the experience as thrilling because of its use of cinematic punches, slowed-down impacts, and incredibly detailed fight animation. It also received an incredibly high IMDb rating of 9.8 out of 10.