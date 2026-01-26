Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 disappoints Japanese fans despite of a 9.8 IMDb rating

Japanese fans think that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 has reduced this turning point to a bunch of drawn-out action sequences and diminished the emotional impact. Many viewers have also given negative reviews of the background music because they didn't it matched same tension or sorrowfulness of Maki's character. Other fans have pointed out pacing problems, feeling that moments of quiet contemplation or reflection were cut-down or eliminated entirely so that more action could be included.

The critics felt that the missing pauses had a major impact on the emotional tone of the story. The emotional impact of what was supposed to be an emotionally devastating, character-forming, chapter was lost due to the loudness and emotional flatness of that episode/

One the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 episode 4 has been recognized as one of the most exciting episodes of anime in a long time through posts across Reddit, YouTube and various Anime Forums. Viewers described the experience as thrilling because of its use of cinematic punches, slowed-down impacts, and incredibly detailed fight animation. It also received an incredibly high IMDb rating of 9.8 out of 10.