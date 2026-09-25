From margins to mainstream: Meet India’s first transgender disaster rescue squad

Beyond the stereotypes and social barriers lies a new era of inclusive resilience in India. In Maharastra's Kolhapur district, a group of trans women have traded systemic neglect for emergency response gear—training alongside traditional disaster teams to operate motorised boats, conduct flood evacuations, and clear storm debris. This is the story of how an innovative humanitarian experiment is breaking prejudice, building dignity, and rewriting the rules of emergency governance.
Similarly, Telangana's Jagtial Police Department has involved 17 transgender persons in security and bandobast duties during the Ganesh idol immersion celebrations.
Trained in aquatic lifesaving, flood assessment, and emergency medicine, India's first transgender disaster rescue squad, addresses systemic operational gaps in traditional disaster management. This initiative will also operationalise constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 (Equality before law), 15 (Prohibition of discrimination), and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty). By integrating transgender personnel into mainstream emergency response alongside community volunteers, the initiative will also bridge statutory relief mandates under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 with international commitments under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.
As of September 2026, this pioneer initiative trained transwomen associated with the Maitri NGO to serve as certified frontline rescue personnel during severe monsoon emergencies.
The Panchganga river basin in Kolhapur district is no stranger to destructive flooding, where survival depends on swift local response. By embedding 10 trained trans women into its frontline rescue operations alongside 2,000 Aapda Mitra and Aapda Sakhi volunteers, the local administration didn't just save lives—it set a revolutionary precedent for inclusive disaster management in India.
The operational training module incorporated specific lifesaving capabilities:
Aquatic rescue and navigation: Operating motorised rescue boats in turbulent flood currents, deep-water rescue swimming, and navigating submerged urban topography;
Lifesaving interventions: Executing wet and dry lifesaving techniques, casualty extraction from fast-flowing waters, and administering Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) alongside advanced first aid;
Obstacle clearance and logistics: Clearing uprooted trees and debris blocking arterial evacuation routes using specialised mechanical cutters; and
Flood hazard mapping: Conducting localised risk assessment, vulnerability zoning, and vulnerable household mapping ahead of seasonal reservoir discharge.
Grounded in the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) vision for local resilience, the squad works side by side with Aapda Mitra volunteers. By bringing trans first responders into this core framework, the district administration has built a powerful, scalable model for community-based disaster management that other flood-prone regions across India can easily replicate.