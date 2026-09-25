From margins to mainstream: Meet India’s first transgender disaster rescue squad

Beyond the stereotypes and social barriers lies a new era of inclusive resilience in India. In Maharastra's Kolhapur district, a group of trans women have traded systemic neglect for emergency response gear—training alongside traditional disaster teams to operate motorised boats, conduct flood evacuations, and clear storm debris. This is the story of how an innovative humanitarian experiment is breaking prejudice, building dignity, and rewriting the rules of emergency governance.

Similarly, Telangana's Jagtial Police Department has involved 17 transgender persons in security and bandobast duties during the Ganesh idol immersion celebrations.

How India got its first transgender disaster rescue squad

Trained in aquatic lifesaving, flood assessment, and emergency medicine, India's first transgender disaster rescue squad, addresses systemic operational gaps in traditional disaster management. This initiative will also operationalise constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 (Equality before law), 15 (Prohibition of discrimination), and 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty). By integrating transgender personnel into mainstream emergency response alongside community volunteers, the initiative will also bridge statutory relief mandates under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 with international commitments under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.