5 reasons why everyone is powering the comeback of tabletop gaming?

An interesting rise in the gaming trend recently is reflected in the vivid adoption of tabletop gaming. In the quest for meeting deadlines and targets, answer emails and rely on the endless social media feed scrolling to engage us leisurely, tabletop gaming has quitely become the newest social engagement among younger millennials and Gen Zs.

From the cafes we lounge at to the activities that define our hangout nights, tabletop gaming — recreational activities that include card games, board games, and other games that are completely analogue — is making a comeback. As the industry booms, here's breaking down the reasons behind what's pushing the return of a dedicated following for board, card, role-playing games and other such tabletop gaming activities.