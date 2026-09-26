Paloma about town: From coffee by the sea to Oktoberfest cheer

You know it’s going to be an interesting week when the start of Oktoberfest coincides with World Wellness Weekend. Throw in some great coffee and it really was a mix of all of my favourite things. We battled the weather as we usually do, with it oscillating wildly between sunny and rainy, and proceeded to have a great weekend.

From sea breezes to beer steins

Let’s start with coffee and go from there. We were reminded of all the things we love about Chennai at the launch of Brew’d, a seaside café in Pallavakkam. The sundowner evening was perfect, proving that a little sea air can make even a coffee break feel like a mini escape. We sampled the menu, chatted and attempted a range of ‘windswept’ videos. We loved the dark chocolate mocha and sandos, and was too busy yapping to eat much else. We will be back soon for sure, though, an added advantage being the attached pickleball and badminton courts. The evening saw a mix of content creators, designers, make-up artists, and popular city faces, but the view was undoubtedly the star of the show.