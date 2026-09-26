Paloma about town: From coffee by the sea to Oktoberfest cheer

You know it’s going to be an interesting week when the start of Oktoberfest coincides with World Wellness Weekend. Throw in some great coffee and it really was a mix of all of my favourite things. We battled the weather as we usually do, with it oscillating wildly between sunny and rainy, and proceeded to have a great weekend.
Let’s start with coffee and go from there. We were reminded of all the things we love about Chennai at the launch of Brew’d, a seaside café in Pallavakkam. The sundowner evening was perfect, proving that a little sea air can make even a coffee break feel like a mini escape. We sampled the menu, chatted and attempted a range of ‘windswept’ videos. We loved the dark chocolate mocha and sandos, and was too busy yapping to eat much else. We will be back soon for sure, though, an added advantage being the attached pickleball and badminton courts. The evening saw a mix of content creators, designers, make-up artists, and popular city faces, but the view was undoubtedly the star of the show.
At Taj Connemara, relaxation took a rather literal turn as guests floated around in the water for an afternoon of aqua bath sound healing. The practice is said to calm the nervous system, ease stress and promote a deeper sense of relaxation, something we were quite happy to test out for ourselves. Sound healer Veenu Singh led the session, working her magic, and everyone slipped into a state of bliss. The truly difficult part was getting out and back to reality. We followed it up with a refreshing high tea, complete with healthy bites and a selection of teas and tisanes.
Things then took another turn, with the start of Oktoberfest bringing its share of beer, cheer, and good times to the city. I love how Chennai’s calendar is becoming more international by the year. And honestly, we’re not complaining. From crisp lagers to rich ales, there was plenty to explore. This week also included one of the most eagerly anticipated events on our annual calendar, Vimmi Deepak’s birthday. As usual, it was a girls-only bash, with fruity cocktails, loads of fun and, with a theme like glamorous, some fab outfits as well.
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