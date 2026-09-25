Gaana Maalai brings Chennai’s street sound and working-class roots to the stage this weekend

Gaana belongs to the people and places that make Chennai what it is. Born in the city’s working-class neighbourhoods, the genre draws from Tamil folk traditions, Sufi music and the siddhar tradition, with roots in funerals, community gatherings and everyday life.
This Saturday, Gaana Maalai at DakshinaChitra brings together four contemporary voices from the scene. Urban Thozha, who features on Phone Na Hello, will bring the 32-million-view track to the stage. Gana Apellow, known for Maatikkinaaru Orutharu from Dragon and Unna Paathadhumey, will perform alongside him. Gaana Francis, whose work spans live gaana and film music, promises surprises, while singer-songwriter Kelithee brings his own spin to the genre. Ahead of the showcase, we speak to all four.
“The set is going to be entertaining and educational. I am excited to perform Phone Na Hello Hello,” promises rapper Urban Thozha. Gana Apellow says the audience is his favourite part of a live show. “The response from the audience is always what I enjoy the most. Getting their energy and appreciation is fulfilling for me,” he says. “There are definitely going to be surprises and people can expect a lot of laughter,” says Gaana Francis. “In live, we can be spontaneous and have surprises,” he adds. “Gaana isn’t a track, it’s a room. In a live setting, the singer improvises off the crowd and the crowd is the percussion,” says Kelithee. “The recording gives you the song; the performance gives you the exchange— and that’s the real art form,” he adds.
INR 200. September 26, 4 pm onwards. At DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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