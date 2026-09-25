Gaana Maalai brings Chennai’s street sound and working-class roots to the stage this weekend

“The set is going to be entertaining and educational. I am excited to perform Phone Na Hello Hello,” promises rapper Urban Thozha. Gana Apellow says the audience is his favourite part of a live show. “The response from the audience is always what I enjoy the most. Getting their energy and appreciation is fulfilling for me,” he says. “There are definitely going to be surprises and people can expect a lot of laughter,” says Gaana Francis. “In live, we can be spontaneous and have surprises,” he adds. “Gaana isn’t a track, it’s a room. In a live setting, the singer improvises off the crowd and the crowd is the percussion,” says Kelithee. “The recording gives you the song; the performance gives you the exchange— and that’s the real art form,” he adds.

INR 200. September 26, 4 pm onwards. At DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com