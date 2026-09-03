After 12 years, The Tapi Project is all set to make its Chennai debut

While the group has previously passed through Tamil Nadu for tours, taking the stage in Chennai marks a special milestone. “Chennai is a great cosmopolitan chaos, but it is also deeply rooted in ancient culture,” Yogi notes. “It is going to be our first live gig in Chennai, and we are eager to see how the city receives our music,” he enthuses.

For anyone looking to experience contemporary Indian independent music untethered from mainstream formulas, this debut gig promises an unforgettable voyage. And what does Yogi hope listeners take away from the night? “A life-altering moment,” he concludes.

INR 649. September 5, 5.30 pm onwards. At The Nook - Music and Entertainment, Anna Salai.

Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com