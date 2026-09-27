A community preservation initiative is set to write a new chapter of the Registry building in Chandannagore

A map of the future

What remains to be noted now is how the Registry Office will be used in the future. Before answering the main question, Aishwarya Tipnis, Architect, reiterates its history: “When I walked in here 15 years ago, I saw a French town with a Bengali heart. This building is strategically located on the Strand and was once part of the majestic Hotel de France / Paris. The building got disconnected from the hotel in the 1960s. Today, the hotel is the sub-divisional court. There was a demolition order for the Registry, and it has been quite a journey from being a condemned building to a listed building in 2017. Heritage in Chandannagore is not just about the buildings. It is about the people who lived then and the people who live now.”

She explains further, “Over the years, we learnt from the people that the last thing they needed was another museum; and what they needed was a cultural space instead. They need a tourist information centre where every tourist who comes to town could get a map. There would be a retail store, a library, a co-working space, a multi-purpose hall, a small café, and some rooms to stay. So, The Registry was developed as ‘the hub’ for the people of Chandannagore. The vision today is to create a centre that welcomes people into the history and lives of people of Chandannagore. The design is about adding a new layer by building on the past, for the future.”

The plans for The Registry were publicly unveiled during the Indo- French Chandannagore Street Festival, a one-of-a-kind event at The Strand, which would now become an annual affair. Dignitaries from the Government of West Bengal and France, including those from the Consulate of France and Alliance Française du Bengale, were present.