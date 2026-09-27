The social rules nobody teaches you about being a good house guest

There is no handbook for being a house guest.

Nobody formally explains that arriving empty-handed is technically acceptable but a little unfortunate, that "make yourself at home" has limits, or that the correct response to someone offering you a second helping is not always to launch into a detailed explanation of your digestive system.

You learn these things by watching other people. Or, occasionally, by being the person who gets it wrong.

Hospitality has always involved a strange little exchange between generosity and obligation. Anthropologists have written about the relationship between hosting, gift-giving and reciprocity for decades. A meal in someone's home is rarely just food. It is an invitation, an effort and a temporary rearrangement of somebody's private space.

Which is why the first rule of being a good guest is simple: notice the effort.

If someone has cleaned the house, cooked dinner, bought groceries or given up their bedroom for you, say thank you. It does not require a grand speech. Sometimes a sincere message the next day is enough.

Bring something when you can

It does not need to be expensive. Flowers, fruit, dessert, coffee, a bottle or something small you saw and thought they would like. The gift is less about its monetary value than the acknowledgement behind it. Hospitality often works through this loose rhythm of giving and returning. You host today, perhaps you are hosted another time. The relationship continues.

Then there is helping. Offer. If the host says no, look around before sitting down again.

Someone who is running between the kitchen and dining table while everyone else watches television may not actually want to hear, "Tell me if you need anything." They probably need you to carry the plates.

But there is a difference between helping and taking over. Do not decide to reorganise somebody's dishwasher because you have strong opinions about cutlery.