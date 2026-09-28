Shirdi Sai Baba anniversary: Where is Dwarkamai, the mosque where he spent nearly 60 years?

Sai Baba stayed for about 60 years of his life in Dwarkamai, which was an old mosque in Shirdi but became closely associated with the life and teachings of Sai Baba. It is situated on the road to Pimpalwadi and is located very close to the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Mandir.
Dwarkamai was at first an old, dilapidated hut made out of mud when Sai Baba shifted his living there. There were deep holes in the ground that people could easily fall into, and part of the roof had already fallen. The name Dwarkamai came into prominence much later. According to the source, a person once mentioned to Baba his intention of going to Dwarka in Gujarat. Baba told him that there was no need for him to go to Dwarka because the very mosque was Dwarka. Dwarka is said to mean “many-gated”, while mai means mother.
Currently, there are two levels in the Dwarkamai. The ground floor houses the picture of Baba along with the big stone where he used to sit. On this floor, there are rooms that have a chariot and palki as well as a small temple adorned with a saffron flag. On the other hand, the second floor houses his stone stool and grinding stone, along with a bhiksha container.
The most important element of Dwarkamai is Dhuni, which refers to the holy fire that Baba had created and maintained throughout his life. This fire is still burning in a specially made enclosure. Baba used to offer some of the food he received through Dhuni.
Also, Sai Baba used to collect food from a few houses on such occasions. The food used to be transported by Baba in a cloth bag and liquids in a tin can. On his return, he would distribute some of the food to the Dhuni, while he would empty the remainder of the food into a kolamba. It would be left for the use of all living beings, after which Baba would take a little for himself.