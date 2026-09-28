Shirdi Sai Baba anniversary: Where is Dwarkamai, the mosque where he spent nearly 60 years?

Sai Baba stayed for about 60 years of his life in Dwarkamai, which was an old mosque in Shirdi but became closely associated with the life and teachings of Sai Baba. It is situated on the road to Pimpalwadi and is located very close to the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Mandir.

The history of Dwarkamai and what you can see there

Dwarkamai was at first an old, dilapidated hut made out of mud when Sai Baba shifted his living there. There were deep holes in the ground that people could easily fall into, and part of the roof had already fallen. The name Dwarkamai came into prominence much later. According to the source, a person once mentioned to Baba his intention of going to Dwarka in Gujarat. Baba told him that there was no need for him to go to Dwarka because the very mosque was Dwarka. Dwarka is said to mean “many-gated”, while mai means mother.