Shreyas Talpade lends voice to spiritual documentary, 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi

Throwing light on the project and why he agreed to be part of it, Shreyas Talpade says, “As an actor, I’ve been part of many stories, but this one is different. 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi is not just about rituals or religion; it’s about the heartbeat of faith that never stops. Lending my voice for the documentary allowed me to experience the spirit of Seva up close, be it the devotion, discipline, or humanity that keep the temple alive. It’s not a performance, but a different feeling. I hope audiences can sense that same energy and connection when they watch the documentary.”

24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi is bankrolled by Gopi Films in collaboration with the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi. Goraksha Gadilkar (IAS), CEO of the Sansthan, adds, “True faith is expressed through selfless service. This project captures the living spirit of Seva, inspired by those who serve day and night, expecting nothing in return.”

