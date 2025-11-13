Shreyas Talpade lends voice to spiritual documentary, 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi

Popular Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who was seen in films like Iqbal, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, and the recent release Baaghi 4, has lent his voice to the upcoming documentary, 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi. The spiritual documentary is helmed by Harsh Pandya and Shekhar Jha and 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi, offers audiences a glimpse into the daily rhythm of devotion at the Shri Sai Baba Temple, Shirdi, Maharashtra.
The documentary, which is scheduled to premiere in January 2026 on the official digital platforms of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, captures a complete 24-hour cycle, where it delves into the tireless dedication of the countless devotees who sustain one of India’s most revered spiritual spaces.
What’s interesting is that the documentary is more than a chronicle of rituals, but it also explores the essence of Seva (selfless service) as the lifeblood of the temple. It also covers the dawn prayers to midnight offerings, and highlights the coordination, discipline, and quiet devotion that keep the temple running seamlessly around the clock.
Throwing light on the project and why he agreed to be part of it, Shreyas Talpade says, “As an actor, I’ve been part of many stories, but this one is different. 24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi is not just about rituals or religion; it’s about the heartbeat of faith that never stops. Lending my voice for the documentary allowed me to experience the spirit of Seva up close, be it the devotion, discipline, or humanity that keep the temple alive. It’s not a performance, but a different feeling. I hope audiences can sense that same energy and connection when they watch the documentary.”
24 Hours Inside the Temple – Shirdi is bankrolled by Gopi Films in collaboration with the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi. Goraksha Gadilkar (IAS), CEO of the Sansthan, adds, “True faith is expressed through selfless service. This project captures the living spirit of Seva, inspired by those who serve day and night, expecting nothing in return.”
