Could India make social media 18+? Here’s what the Supreme Court's appeal to the government said

What was the appeal about?

Social media has consumed the newer generation to its core and it is now the responsibility of the state to put a filter to that. In order to do the same, the appeal seeks stronger age-verification measures on social media platforms.

Citing a piece from Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the appeal also argues that minors are not legally competent to enter into contracts. So, it is not quite legitimate for minors to have an account as social media is also a kind of contract. As per reports, stating the same, the SC bench said, “It is contrary to the law of the land.” As of now, minors from the age of 13 can voluntarily create an account stating their date of birth.

The outcome

The Supreme Court has appealed its request to the government and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, acknowledged the presence of the statutory gap. As per reports he said the government was prepared to take such action and there would be changes that are supposed to take shape soon.

Countries with strict social media rules concerning minors

Over the past years there have been several countries who have banned social media privileges for minors for their own safeties. In February 2026, Spain announced its plans to ban access to social networks for children under 16. Australia began enforcing a minimum social-media age of 16 in December 2025. Other countries including the UK, Canada, Brazil, Austria, and Indonesia, have also enforced/plans to enforce such underage bans.