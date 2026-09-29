WhatsApp Business API to start charging businesses for every message

Starting on October 1, the companies using the WhatsApp Business API will incur a new charge for each outgoing message that is sent using the service by either a human or a bot.

WhatsApp Business API changes its free messaging model

Before, for companies using the WhatsApp Business API, it was possible to send messages to the customer for free during a period of 24 hours after the customer initiated communication. This meant that businesses had the option to respond to their queries using several messages.