WhatsApp rolls out new audio-video features to use from phones or desktops

The inclusion of these five features saves a lot of effort, time, energy and to and fro via other applications. It just compacts the social media, communication, and audio-video experience in one platform. And what more, you don’t even have to completely download the application while using it from your desktop.

Whatsapp Web calling: You will now be able to make audio-video calls with a dedicated call list through your browser, without downloading the application. You will be able to see who you are calling, who calls you, share the screen, give reactions while the call in on and more. These calls are free of cost and do not have any time limit. However, WhatsApp did not declare if these calls can be recorded or not.

Transfer: Sometimes you answer a call through your mobile phone but once you reach a more stable place prefer to take it on your laptop or desktop. Often, this transfer was done by hanging up and reconnecting. But now, you do not need to hang up. Your device transition for call transfer will be smoother.

Waiting Room: Much like most audio-video calling applications, you can now create a WhatsApp calling link. Individuals can join via this link. Once they joined they will be kept on stand-by at a waiting room, till the host lets them in on the meeting. This is done for managing group calls efficiently.