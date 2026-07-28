IIT alumnus-turned-ISKCON monk Gauranga Das shares three career lessons from Draupadi

The three lessons

1. Self-respect is a boundary

Gauranga argues that how a person responds when they are dismissed, spoken over, or overlooked at work reveals how much they value themselves. Drawing on Draupadi's refusal to see herself as lesser even as those meant to protect her stayed silent, he frames healthy boundary-setting not as difficult behaviour, but as self-worth in action.

2. Silence in the wrong moment is complicity

This is arguably the sharpest reframe in the post. Gauranga points out that Draupadi was the only person in a room full of powerful men who demanded accountability. His takeaway: staying quiet in the face of wrongdoing doesn't protect anyone — it simply allows the wrong to continue unchecked, a pointed critique of workplace cultures that reward passivity as professionalism.

3. Know what you deserve and don't settle for less

The final lesson centers on Draupadi's refusal, even in her darkest moment, to accept her mistreatment as deserved. Gauranga extends that clarity of self-worth into a broader principle for navigating unfair rooms — corporate or otherwise.

Gauranga regularly repackages Gita philosophy and Mahabharata narratives for a corporate audience grappling with burnout, hierarchy, and workplace politics. He has built a substantial following doing this — as a Mindful Leadership Consultant, he trains bureaucrats and public leaders, coaches corporate executives, and has represented India at global forums including the C20 Brazil summit and the 2025 India Global Forum in London.