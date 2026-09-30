Eiffel Tower chief to exit after controversial BAPS visit and replacement of female employees

It's the most photographed monument in the world, and this month it made headlines for a reason the tourism board would rather forget. Patrick Branco Ruivo, who has run the Eiffel Tower's operating company since 2018, will leave at the end of the year. The company, SETE, said an internal probe found "operational flaws and shortcomings" in how a recent visit was organised, which led to the "unacceptable" removal of women staff.

Eiffel Tower boss’s exit follows controversial visit that sidelined women

On Sept 5, a delegation of about 100 people from the Hindu organisation BAPS visited the tower. The group strictly separates men and women. Staff later said that women employees, including those of contractors, were told to make themselves "invisible" to welcome the group. Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas, and at some posts they were replaced by men. SETE acknowledged that the delegation had asked for the visit to be organised to limit "interactions with women", and said those conditions should not have been accepted.