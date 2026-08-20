From Bandra nights to stillness within: Inside Ankur Tewari’s journey to ‘Mr Faarigh’

Somewhere along the way, doing nothing became something to apologise for. We fill silences with notifications, measure our days in crossed-off to-do lists, and wear busyness like a badge of honour. The quiet hours we once drifted through as children have become increasingly rare. Yet it is often in those unclaimed moments that we hear ourselves most clearly.

That idea lies at the heart of Mr Faarigh, Ankur Tewari’s latest album. The word faarigh, he explains, means “unoccupied, free or idle” in Urdu, but for him, it represents something much more personal: a return to a version of himself that existed before productivity became a way of life. “I was reminiscing about the times when I was a kid and I could spend hours lost in my thoughts,“ Ankur recalls. “I had no guilt for spending time sitting idle. Life has changed much since. The cities we live in and the work we do make me feel guilty every time I’m chilling. I needed to tap back into my younger self and have a conversation. Writing these songs helped me do that.“

From late-night Bandra streets to self-confrontation, ‘Mr Faarigh’ explores loneliness, vulnerability and the power of simply existing in the now

That conversation became the emotional spine of the album. Rather than inventing a fictional protagonist, Ankur created a companion who exists somewhere between memory and the present. “Mr Faarigh is a version of me,” he explains. “The current Faarigh is in a dialogue with the past Faarigh, taking tips on how to be carefree and discover joy in the present moment.” Although the album has been described as being about procrastination, Ankur believes the idea is really a doorway into a much larger conversation about presence. In a culture obsessed with what’s next, he found himself questioning why simply existing had begun to feel like wasted time. “There is nothing more beautiful than being in the moment,” he reflects. “You feel low only about the misadventures of the past or the uncertainty of the future. The now empowers you to smile and be grateful.”