How a Bollywood DJ turned ’90s melodies into a global dance-floor language

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Chandni Bar has always been more than just a DJ set it is an emotion. The response to the concept was overwhelming, and I felt it deserved to reach audiences across the country. Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 is designed as an experience rather than just a performance. From the music and visuals to the nostalgia and storytelling, every element is curated to transport people back to the golden era of Bollywood while keeping the energy fresh with today’s sound. It’s like stepping into a ’90s Bollywood celebration.