How a Bollywood DJ turned ’90s melodies into a global dance-floor language
From pioneering Bollywood remixes to creating immersive live experiences, DJ Chetas has played a defining role in shaping India’s Bollywood dance culture. With the Chandni Bar Tour 2.0, he is bringing the nostalgia of ’90s Bollywood to audiences nationwide, blending timeless melodies with contemporary electronic sounds and creating a musical experience that bridges generations.
From Chandni Bar’s immersive ’90s nostalgia to genre-blending remixes, the DJ who turned Bollywood melodies into a global club phenomenon
You’ve played a huge role in shaping India’s Bollywood DJ culture. Looking back, what have been the biggest milestones in your journey so far?
The biggest milestone has been seeing Bollywood music become a global language on dance floors. When I started, remixes and mashups were looked at very differently, but over the years we’ve managed to create a space where Bollywood and electronic music can coexist beautifully. The journey is still evolving, and that’s what keeps me excited.
What inspired you to bring back Chandni Bar as a nationwide tour, and what can fans expect from Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 that sets it apart from a regular club performance?
Chandni Bar has always been more than just a DJ set it is an emotion. The response to the concept was overwhelming, and I felt it deserved to reach audiences across the country. Chandni Bar Tour 2.0 is designed as an experience rather than just a performance. From the music and visuals to the nostalgia and storytelling, every element is curated to transport people back to the golden era of Bollywood while keeping the energy fresh with today’s sound. It’s like stepping into a ’90s Bollywood celebration.
The tour celebrates the golden era of ’90s Bollywood music. Why do you think songs from that decade continue to resonate across generations?
The melodies from the ‘90s are timeless. They were written and composed in a way that connects emotionally with people, and that’s something that never goes out of style. Whether someone grew up listening to those songs or is discovering them today through reels and remixes, the music has a universal appeal. Great melodies always find a way to stay relevant.
Your remixes strike a balance between nostalgia and modern sounds. How do you approach reinventing classics while preserving their original charm?
The key is respecting the original. I never approach a classic with the intention of changing it completely. The idea is to enhance it for today’s audience while keeping the soul of the song intact. If people can still sing along to the original melody while enjoying a fresh production and new energy, then I feel I’ve done my job.
Having collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry and performed for countless celebrities, what have those experiences taught you as an artist?
Every collaboration teaches you something different. Working with established artists shows you the importance of consistency, professionalism, and constantly evolving. Performing for celebrities is exciting, but at the end of the day, every audience deserves the same energy and effort. That’s something I’ve always believed in whether I’m playing for a thousand people or ten thousand, the commitment and energy remains the same.
Live audiences today include both millennials who grew up with these songs and Gen Z discovering them for the first time. How do you create a set that connects with both generations?
It’s all about finding the sweet spot. Millennials connect with the memories attached to these songs, while Gen Z connects with the energy and the way the music is presented today. By blending iconic Bollywood melodies with modern production, both generations get something they relate to. The goal is to create moments where everyone is singing together, regardless of their age.
Bollywood music and the live entertainment industry have evolved significantly over the years. What changes have you witnessed, and where do you see the industry heading next?
The audience today is much more open to experimenting with different sounds than ever before. Earlier, people preferred hearing songs exactly as they were, but now they’re excited to experience fresh interpretations and unique live concepts. The live entertainment space has also become much more experience driven. Going forward, I think shows will become even more immersive, with storytelling, visuals, technology, and music coming together to create unforgettable experiences. At the heart of it all, though, great music will always remain the biggest attraction.