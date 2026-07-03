Abhijit Vaghani on Jag Se Laaj, Cocktail 2 and 25 Years of reinventing Bollywood sounds

A

T-Series Mixtape is a project which is very close to me and has always been a very challenging and fulfilling experience. The song selection is everything. You have to find classic songs that have an emotional core strong enough to survive reimagination. Then it is about pairing the right voices with the right material. Chemistry between artistes in a live format cannot be manufactured. The arrangement has to honour the original while giving it a fresh energy. Too much change and you lose what people love. Too little and it feels like a cover. And the live recording format is unforgiving. There is no hiding behind production fixes. The performance has to be real and that is actually what makes Mixtape special.