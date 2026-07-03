From Tose Naina to Ab Hoga Hisaab: Kshitij Tarey opens up about his musical evolution and what's next
When Kshitij Tarey’s voice, drenched in Sufi longing, softly breathed life into Javeda Zindagi, it touched something in the soul of every listener. The artiste behind unforgettable melodies like Aye Khuda from Murder 2, Madno from Lamhaa, Beete Lamhe from The Train, and Bandeya from Anwar is now back as a composer and background scorer for the web series Ab Hoga Hisaab, starring Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh, streaming on Amazon MX Player. He has created two original songs, one rendered by Shaan, while the other features Kshitij himself as the vocalist, highlighting his versatility as both a composer and a singer.
Kshitij Tarey on Ab Hoga Hisaab, composing for OTT and why music must serve the story
In a chat, Kshitij Tarey opens up about his musical journey, the making of Ab Hoga Hisaab, and his evolution from a popular voice to a multifaceted music creator. Excerpts…
What excited you the most about composing the music for this series?
When I came on board, the producer, Namit (Sharma), gave me a brief about the project. The way he narrated the story really stood out to me – it was incredibly powerful, filled with emotion, and the central character goes through so many different experiences. That was the most exciting aspect of composing the music for Ab Hoga Hisaab. Capturing the character's emotional journey through music, with all its different layers and nuances, was both a challenge and a rewarding creative process.
Apart from the background score, there were two songs. One was the title track, Ab Hoga Hisaab, a powerful revenge anthem, and the other was Saaiyaan Ve, an emotional and romantic song. Working on these two contrasting tracks, alongside the background score, was the most exciting part of the project for me.
How different was it to create the background score for a web series compared to a film?
The essence of the background score remains the same, it is always driven by the story, the characters and the situations they find themselves in. What changes is the approach. A web series is episodic, with each episode lasting around 25 to 40 minutes, whereas a film is typically a continuous two-hour experience.
You also have to consider how the audience is watching it. Web series are often viewed on mobile phones, tablets or laptops, while films, particularly theatrical releases, are designed for the big screen. That naturally influences the way you compose and structure the music. But, as I said, the core principle remains unchanged. Your music should always serve the story, the characters and the emotions of each situation.
Tell us about your experience working with Shaan.
It was a wonderful experience working with him. He is not only an exceptional artist but also a wonderful human being with a great sense of humour and a warm personality. There is so much to learn from him, the way he carries himself, the way he speaks, sings, and expresses every song, while bringing his own unique style to each performance.
It has truly been a privilege to work with Shaan sir. He is an absolute gem of a person, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with him. He also has countless stories about the music industry and life in general, and it's always fascinating to listen to them. Every conversation with him is a learning experience.
Fans still love songs like Aye Khuda, Madno and Tose Naina Lage. How does it feel to see these songs remain popular?
It feels wonderful that, even after so many years, people still remember these songs and consider them evergreen. That, in itself, is incredibly rewarding.
Whenever I receive messages from people telling me that my songs were with them during a difficult breakup, a sad phase, or even during some of the happiest moments of their lives, it means a great deal to me. As an artiste, there is no greater feeling than knowing that your work has touched people's lives and become a part of their personal journeys.
Did you always want to become a composer, or was singing your first dream?
I started learning singing at the age of four, so music has always been a part of my life. However, very few people know that when I came to Mumbai, my primary ambition was to become a composer. Today, I’m fortunate to be living that dream.
My first dream was to become both a composer and a performer. Back when I came to Mumbai, people generally specialised in one role – they were either composers or singers. Today, that trend has changed significantly. Many composers are also singers, and many singers are composing music as well, which I think is a wonderful development. For me, though, the dream has always been to create music as a composer while also performing it as a singer.
Where do you usually find inspiration for your music?
I started learning to sing when I was four years old, so music has always been an integral part of my life. What many people don't know is that when I moved to Mumbai, my biggest ambition was to become a composer. I'm grateful that today I'm living that dream.
From the very beginning, I wanted to be both a composer and a performer. When I first arrived in Mumbai, the industry was quite different – people were usually known either as composers or as singers. Today, those boundaries have blurred. Many composers are also performing their own songs, and many singers are composing music as well, which I think is a fantastic evolution. For me, creating music as a composer while also performing it has always been the dream, and I'm fortunate to be able to do both.
Is there a dream collaboration you would love to be part of?
I've been fortunate enough to work with some incredible artistes, including Asha Bhosle ji, Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt saab and Ruslan Sirota. Collaborating with them has been a truly rewarding experience. Looking ahead, there are still a few artistes I'd love to work with. Sunidhi Chauhan, Bruno Mars and Shakira are at the top of that list. I admire their work immensely, and if I ever get the opportunity to collaborate with any of them in the near future, it would be an absolute privilege.
Which do you find more challenging-composing or singing?
I love taking on challenges because I enjoy both composing and singing. Neither feels like a challenge to me, as they both come naturally. The real challenge comes when you're collaborating with someone and your creative visions don't quite match. If there's a disconnect between what they're trying to convey and what you're trying to express, and you're unable to understand each other's perspective, that's when the process becomes challenging.
For me, it's all about the music. I genuinely love composing and singing, and both are equally important to me. They're simply a natural part of who I am.
What are your upcoming projects?
I'm currently working on another web series, which is set to be released in August. Alongside that, I'm continuing to work on my classical crossover project, Classical Crossover by Kshitij Tarey, which blends classical and contemporary music. I've already released three songs as part of the project, and I plan to release two more later this year. If all goes well, I'll also be touring across India with my live concerts, and I'm really looking forward to connecting with audiences through those performances.
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