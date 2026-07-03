From Tose Naina to Ab Hoga Hisaab: Kshitij Tarey opens up about his musical evolution and what's next

A

When I came on board, the producer, Namit (Sharma), gave me a brief about the project. The way he narrated the story really stood out to me – it was incredibly powerful, filled with emotion, and the central character goes through so many different experiences. That was the most exciting aspect of composing the music for Ab Hoga Hisaab. Capturing the character's emotional journey through music, with all its different layers and nuances, was both a challenge and a rewarding creative process.

Apart from the background score, there were two songs. One was the title track, Ab Hoga Hisaab, a powerful revenge anthem, and the other was Saaiyaan Ve, an emotional and romantic song. Working on these two contrasting tracks, alongside the background score, was the most exciting part of the project for me.