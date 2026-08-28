From Pune streets to Hip-Hop’s future: Yung DSA on ‘Fachadi’, fame and staying true to his sound

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My music blends Hip-Hop with classical instruments like the Sitar and Tabla, and that comes from being surrounded by bhajans, aartis, and cultural traditions growing up. It gave me an understanding of spirituality, not in an extreme sense, but just the right amount for it to shape how I see things. I’ve always been drawn to classical elements, the sounds, the emotion they carry, the impact they bring, and I keep finding my way back to them.

Sound is like education. As you grow, you crave more of it, and I’m constantly learning, constantly thinking about how to evolve my own sound. In a way, I want to master my sound academics. This whole process feels natural, almost meant to be, it’s the reaction of your choices and actions meeting sound. As an artiste, you evolve with sound, and I think that’s one of the most beautiful parts of this journey.