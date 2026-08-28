From Pune streets to Hip-Hop’s future: Yung DSA on ‘Fachadi’, fame and staying true to his sound
With Fachadi, Pune-based rapper Yung DSA is telling his most personal story yet, drawing from his own experiences of survival, shifting relationships. Known for blending Hip-Hop with classical Indian influences, the artiste continues to evolve his sound while staying committed to the honesty that has shaped his music from the start. In this conversation, he reflects on fame, authenticity, and the future of Indian Hip-Hop.
On Fachadi, the Pune rapper turns betrayal, survival and shifting loyalties into his most intimate chapter yet
Fachadi explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and survival. What inspired the track, and why did you feel it was the right story to tell at this stage of your career?
Fachadi is a true reflection of my life, built on themes of survival and betrayal. The inspiration comes directly from where I’m from, an upbringing shaped by limited privilege, now standing at the threshold of success. With that rise comes an expected wave of envy from strangers who watch from the outside. What I didn’t expect was envy from within, from people I called my own, who turned against me instead of standing beside me. This project lives in that space, where love falls short, where loyalty is tested, and where betrayal cuts deepest because it comes from people you trusted.
This is what Hip-Hop has always stood for, telling the truth about the life you’ve lived and the world that shaped you. That’s a value I hold close, and Fachadi is my expression of it.
As your audience has grown over the years, have your relationships with people around you changed?
Growing up, I’ve seen a lot, and even though fame only really found me about a year and a half ago, that period alone showed me roller coasters in relationships, people changing, both for better and for worse. Money changes people, and I noticed it firsthand, strangers supporting my journey while some close ones started envying it instead. It’s less about one moment and more about everything I absorbed along the way.
Your music blends Hip-Hop with Indian instruments and influences. What draws you to this fusion, and how has your approach to it evolved over time?
My music blends Hip-Hop with classical instruments like the Sitar and Tabla, and that comes from being surrounded by bhajans, aartis, and cultural traditions growing up. It gave me an understanding of spirituality, not in an extreme sense, but just the right amount for it to shape how I see things. I’ve always been drawn to classical elements, the sounds, the emotion they carry, the impact they bring, and I keep finding my way back to them.
Sound is like education. As you grow, you crave more of it, and I’m constantly learning, constantly thinking about how to evolve my own sound. In a way, I want to master my sound academics. This whole process feels natural, almost meant to be, it’s the reaction of your choices and actions meeting sound. As an artiste, you evolve with sound, and I think that’s one of the most beautiful parts of this journey.
Yeda Yung was a breakthrough moment for you. What did that success teach you about yourself?
Looking back now, I can see how much my sound has evolved since then, it’s turning gold, like fine wine. Today, I make music based on my reality and my vibe. If I’m in a sad place mentally, I let that become my expression, and the same goes for the opposite, I channel that intensity straight into the song. That’s my artistry, that’s who I am, and it’s been a big part of my evolution since that breakthrough. I’ve also met a lot of good people along the way, people who gave me the right direction through their experiences. Without them, and without the love of my audience, none of this would’ve been possible. If there’s one thing success has taught me, it’s that my future always has to be better than my past.
How do you decide which personal experiences are ready to become songs and which stories are still too personal to share?
My music is my book, and I write it to share with my listeners the way you’d share something with a friend. When people listen, I want them to read into my experiences and find things they can relate to, situations that might actually help them navigate their own. I talk about my mistakes just as openly as my wins, because if someone can avoid a mistake I made simply by hearing my story, then the song has done its job.
As Indian Hip-Hop continues to grow, what excites you most about the current scene?
Indian Hip-Hop has come a long way, before this it was mostly seen through a commercial lens. What excites me most lately is watching parents react differently, where being an artiste used to be frowned upon, more of them now genuinely support their kids’ decision to pursue music. Going forward, I want to see parents tell their kids to follow their dreams and become an artiste, the same way they traditionally said become a doctor or an engineer. That will be a real win, not just for me, but for Indian Hip-Hop as a whole.