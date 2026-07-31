Yung Raja on writing his first Tanglish love song, collaborating with Mali and embracing vulnerability through ‘Forever’

A

As an artiste, that’s always an exciting thought for me because you never know what to expect. It’s a whole process of putting your ego and all other differences aside, to be able to come together in that sacred space of creativity. This being the first session in Mumbai with other musicians I respect, it made the exprience so much more special. It was a very big deal for me to be so far away from my hometown and to be living my dream of making music with cool artistes from different countries, especially after so many years since the start of my journey. It’s also a process I enjoy so much because it’s hard to understand how that magic happens. When you come together to create something without expectations. And at some point you get touched by the divine hand of God. and you find yourself in a flow where you’re creating.

Something that feels right. It doesn’t happen every time. But this was one of those times where it did. I felt it. We had the entire song within the first two hours. That’s how you know there’s something else at play. Something beyond our comprehension.