Celina Sharma’s ‘Chapter 2’ is about finding peace, faith and her most honest sound yet

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Sonu Nigam is a legend and someone I grew up listening to, so even saying that I have a song with him feels surreal. I feel incredibly honoured and privileged that I had the opportunity to work with someone whose voice and music have been such a huge part of Indian music and culture for so many years.

It was a really special experience because there is so much knowledge and instinct that comes with someone who has had such an incredible career. I learnt so much by watching the process — from the way he approaches a vocal to the emotion and detail he brings to a performance.

I think what I’ll remember most is simply being in the room and experiencing that process. It was one of those moments where I had to take a step back and realise how special it was.