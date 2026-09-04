Celina Sharma’s ‘Chapter 2’ is about finding peace, faith and her most honest sound yet
At sixteen, Celina Sharma left Australia behind and moved to London with a dream that felt larger than what seemed possible. Since then, the singer-songwriter has amassed millions of streams and built a career that bridges international pop with her Indian roots. From collaborations with artistes across continents to a credit on Marvel’s Eternals soundtrack, her journey has been marked by steady growth and global opportunities.
From Australia to London and beyond, the singer-songwriter opens up on faith, risk and the intimate stories that shape her new era
But despite the milestones, Celina says her latest music is the most honest she has ever been. Led by Centre of Peace, a stirring collaboration with Sonu Nigam, her EP Chapter 2 documents the highs, uncertainties and personal moments that have defined her journey so far. In a candid conversation with Indulge, she reflects on growing up in public, finding her creative voice and the stories behind her most personal body of work yet.
Centre of Peace is your new single and marks the beginning of your Chapter 2 era. What can you tell us about the song?
It is ultimately about finding your peace when you feel lost, overwhelmed or uncertain about where life is taking you. Personally, my inner peace comes from my relationship with God, and also from the people around me — my family, friends, and music. Those are the things that ground me when everything else feels chaotic.I wanted the song to feel uplifting and personal. Everyone has their own version of what ‘peace’ means to them, and I actually love the idea that people can interpret the song in their own way and attach their own experiences to it.
For me, it’s primarily about finding joy and peace within yourself and remembering the things that genuinely matter. It felt like the perfect song to introduce Chapter 2 because this entire project is about showing a more honest and personal side of me.
Working with Sonu Nigam is a major milestone. What was the experience like?
Sonu Nigam is a legend and someone I grew up listening to, so even saying that I have a song with him feels surreal. I feel incredibly honoured and privileged that I had the opportunity to work with someone whose voice and music have been such a huge part of Indian music and culture for so many years.
It was a really special experience because there is so much knowledge and instinct that comes with someone who has had such an incredible career. I learnt so much by watching the process — from the way he approaches a vocal to the emotion and detail he brings to a performance.
I think what I’ll remember most is simply being in the room and experiencing that process. It was one of those moments where I had to take a step back and realise how special it was.
How would you say your artistry has evolved since the release of your debut EP, CECE?
This project is called Chapter 2 because it really is a complete reintroduction to me as an artiste. When I released CECE, I was only 18, and naturally I’ve grown since then — not just as an artiste, but as a person. I’ve experienced and learnt more about myself and developed a much clearer understanding of the kind of the stories I want to tell.
I’m making some of the most real and personal music I’ve ever made on this EP. I understand production more deeply now, and I’ve become more involved in the creative process behind my music.
I’ve started using a lot more live instrumentation, which has brought a different texture and emotion to the records. My process has become increasingly refined.
I’m more intentional about every decision, from the songwriting and production to the way the songs fit together as a project.
What experiences, emotions or people have influenced the music for Chapter 2?
It is my story. Every song is connected in some way to something I’ve experienced, felt, or someone who has had an impact on my life. I wanted to make a project that felt like a snapshot of where I am emotionally and creatively at this point.
24 Hours Away draws from my experience of moving from Australia to London at the age of 16. I use that journey as a metaphor for the challenges I’ve faced in my life and career since then. Dear Mama is a tribute to my mother and the role she has played in my life and journey. Then there’s Another Life, which is a deeper and more emotional record.
How did living in different parts of the world shape the person and artiste you are today?
Moving to London was exciting because I knew I was taking a chance on something I really believed in. But it was also a huge adjustment. You suddenly find yourself in a completely different environment and have to adapt quickly. I think that experience forced me to become independent and resilient much earlier than I might have. Living between different parts of the world has also given me a much broader perspective. Australia, London and India have all influenced me in different ways, both personally and creatively. I’ve been exposed to different cultures, sounds, people and ways of thinking, and all of that finds its way into my music. It’s never easy to leave everything you know behind, but I strongly believe that taking that risk will pay off.
You’ve explored Pop, Indian music and international collaborations throughout your career. How do you know when a song feels authentically you?
I’m constantly experimenting with different sounds, ideas and styles. For Chapter 2, I made over 50 songs before deciding which ones were going to make the final project. That process taught me a lot because you have to be willing to let go of songs you might love individually if they don’t fit the bigger story. We wanted the project to feel like a coherent body of work rather than a collection of singles. Every song needs to contribute to the story and reveal another part of me. Authenticity comes down to whether I can listen back to a song and genuinely feel that it represents where I am in my life. I’m not trying to force myself into one particular genre. I love Pop, I love Indian music, I love experimenting and collaborating, and I think the common thread is that the music has to feel honest. If it feels like me, that’s when I know it’s right.
Who are the artistes, musicians or cultural figures that have inspired you most?
I’m not just saying this because we now have a song together, but I grew up listening to Sonu Nigam.
There is so much emotion and technical ability in his voice, and I really admire the longevity he has had as an artiste. Beyoncé is another huge inspiration for me.
She is my idol. I love the way she owns both the studio and the stage and how involved she is in every aspect of her artistry. She has created such a strong identity around herself while constantly evolving creatively, and that’s something I really aspire to. I also love Whitney Houston. Her voice, emotional delivery and ability to make you feel something through a song are timeless. As an Australian, I’ve also always looked up to Delta Goodrem. I take different things from all of these artistes, but they’ve taught me the importance of having your own identity.
Fashion and music often go hand in hand for artistes. What role does fashion play in your creative identity?
I’ve always experimented with my style, and I think it has evolved a lot. I’ve never wanted to feel restricted to one particular look because fashion is another form of creative expression.
With Chapter 2, I feel like my look has become more mature and sophisticated. The visual world around this project has a Hollywood-inspired feel to it. I wanted the visuals to feel elevated and cinematic while still maintaining my personality. I think fashion can help communicate something before you’ve even heard the music. The clothes, styling, photography and overall visual identity all become part of the story. I’ve been much more intentional about creating that world and making sure the visual side of the project complements the music.
With the new album what is something about you that you think audiences are going to discover for the first time?
I think people are going to discover the real me for the first time. Chapter 2 is more personal than anything I’ve released before, and I’m allowing people to see different sides of my life and personality that they may not have seen previously.
They’ll hear about my journey, the challenges I’ve faced, the people who have shaped me, my struggles, relationships, faith, joy and the things that have kept me going. I’ve always shared parts of myself through music, but this project feels different because I’m not hiding behind anything.