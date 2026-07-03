Raveena Mehta's evolving sound: How authenticity continues to define her artistry
In an industry increasingly driven by instant gratification and the fleeting appeal of short-form content, music that places craft before algorithms stands out. It is in this space that artiste Raveena Mehta steps in with Talk to Me, her debut English single. Drawing from contemporary R&B, the ballad is intimate and emotionally unguarded, exploring vulnerability through honest lyrics and the kind of yearning found only in romance novels.
The release represents a significant milestone for Raveena, who previously made her mark with Hindi tracks such as Bewafaa, alongside a collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff on the acoustic version of his single Casanova. While her previous work showcased different facets of her artistry, Talk to Me signals a new creative direction — one that feels deeply personal. The single also arrives at a pivotal moment in her career, following the launch of her beauty brand, GoodSide.
In a conversation with Indulge, she speaks about writing from a place of honesty, stepping into a new sonic space, and why this new chapter feels like the truest reflection of her artistic voice yet.
Excerpts:
What first drew you to R&B, and what about the genre has kept you invested?
I’ve always gravitated towards music that sits in the emotion rather than rushing through it. Growing up, I was influenced by everything from Indian classical music to Soul and Pop, but what drew me to R&B was its intimacy. It allows vulnerability to exist without needing to shout. The genre is incredibly nuanced; sometimes the most powerful moment in an R&B song is what isn’t being said. As someone who has always been interested in human relationships and emotional complexity, that’s something I’ve never stopped being drawn to.
Talk to Me explores some deeply personal themes. How much of the record comes from lived experience, and is it easier to be vulnerable in your music than in everyday life?
All of my music begins with something real. Sometimes it’s a personal experience sometimes it’s something I’ve observed and sometimes it’s a feeling I’ve carried for years. The emotions in Talk to Me are very real, even if listeners choose to interpret the story differently. And yes, I think it is easier for me to be vulnerable in music than in everyday life. Music creates a space where honesty feels safe.
Was there a particular moment, conversation, or breakthrough during the making of the track that ended up shaping the project in a significant way?
The breakthrough was realising that the song wasn’t actually about having all the answers. It was about the space between two people when something important remains unsaid. I kept trying to make the lyrics more specific, but every time I did, it lost something. The phrase ‘talk to me’ felt powerful because it’s such a simple request, but underneath it sits longing, hope, fear and vulnerability. Once I understood that, the entire song fell into place.
What sets your current sound apart from your previous work?
I think there’s a greater sense of confidence in simplicity. Earlier in my career, I was often experimenting, trying different sounds and genres. With this single, I felt comfortable letting the emotion carry the song. There’s more space in the production, more restraint, and a greater focus on mood and storytelling. It feels more personal and more honest.
Your sound is always evolving. Is reinvention something you consciously pursue, or does it happen naturally?
I don’t think about reinvention at all. I think it’s all in the process of becoming. I’ve always believed that if you continue evolving as a person, your art will naturally evolve alongside you. Every city I’ve lived in, every experience, every success, and every disappointment has shaped the way I see the world. The music simply reflects that.
In an industry that often rewards trends and aesthetics, have you ever felt pressure to shape your music into something more commercially acceptable? How do you stay true to your instincts?
Of course. Every artiste feels that pressure at some point. But I’ve learned that trends have an expiry date. Authenticity doesn’t. The artistes I’ve admired most throughout my life are the ones who sound unmistakably like themselves. Whenever I’m faced with a creative decision, I try to come back to a simple question: would I still love this song if nobody else ever heard it? If the answer is yes, I’m usually heading in the right direction.
What does collaboration look like for you? How do you make room for new perspectives while preserving the heart of the project?
For me, collaboration is less about compromise and more about discovery. Some of my favourite ideas have come from conversations in the studio. When everyone understands the emotional core of a song, collaboration can elevate something beyond what any one person could have created alone. My job is simply to protect the feeling that inspired the song in the first place.
Your visual identity feels deeply connected to your music. How do the visuals and fashion shape or extend the stories you’re telling through your music?
My background is actually in Fine Arts, so visuals have always been as important to me as sound. I don’t see music, fashion, photography, and visual storytelling as separate disciplines. They’re all different ways of expressing the same feeling. Every song exists in a world of its own, and visuals help bring that world to life. They create atmosphere, context, and emotion before a single lyric is even heard.
As both an artiste and an entrepreneur, how do those two sides of you inform each other?
More than people realise, they’re very similar. Whether I’m writing a song or building my cosmetics company, I’m ultimately creating something from nothing. Both require vision, resilience, patience, and the willingness to keep going when the outcome isn’t guaranteed. Being an entrepreneur has taught me discipline and long-term thinking. Being an artiste has taught me intuition, empathy, and the importance of creating things that make people feel something. I think the most successful brands and songs have one thing in common: they connect with people on an emotional level.
Talk to Me is now streaming on all major platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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