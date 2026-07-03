Raveena Mehta's evolving sound: How authenticity continues to define her artistry

In an industry increasingly driven by instant gratification and the fleeting appeal of short-form content, music that places craft before algorithms stands out. It is in this space that artiste Raveena Mehta steps in with Talk to Me, her debut English single. Drawing from contemporary R&B, the ballad is intimate and emotionally unguarded, exploring vulnerability through honest lyrics and the kind of yearning found only in romance novels.

The release represents a significant milestone for Raveena, who previously made her mark with Hindi tracks such as Bewafaa, alongside a collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff on the acoustic version of his single Casanova. While her previous work showcased different facets of her artistry, Talk to Me signals a new creative direction — one that feels deeply personal. The single also arrives at a pivotal moment in her career, following the launch of her beauty brand, GoodSide.

In a conversation with Indulge, she speaks about writing from a place of honesty, stepping into a new sonic space, and why this new chapter feels like the truest reflection of her artistic voice yet.

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