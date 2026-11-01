The ninth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival was held in Arunachal Pradesh

The ninth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival began in Miao, in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, on October 30, 2026. Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the festival celebrates the region's rich biodiversity and natural heritage, while highlighting its potential as a destination for eco-tourism and wildlife research.
The 2026 edition was held from October 30 to November 1. The festival, which was first organised in 2018, has grown into an annual platform for drawing attention to the ecological significance of Namdapha and its surrounding forests. Butterfly-watching trails and nature-based activities form an important part of the celebrations, allowing participants to experience the region's wildlife and forest habitats.
Speaking at the inauguration, Chowna Mein said the festival had the potential to develop into a larger tourism and research platform. He highlighted the opportunities offered by Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, including trekking, wildlife exploration, adventure activities and other nature-based experiences.
The Deputy Chief Minister also called for taking the festival to a wider platform to bring greater recognition to Namdapha and showcase Arunachal Pradesh's natural and cultural diversity. He emphasised the importance of strengthening tourism infrastructure and encouraging local communities and young people to participate in tourism-related activities.
Located in Changlang district, Namdapha National Park is one of India's major protected wilderness areas. Its varied terrain and forest ecosystems support a wide range of wildlife, making it an important destination for biodiversity enthusiasts, researchers and nature photographers. The region's butterfly diversity is among the attractions that have helped establish the festival's identity.
Mein reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting such initiatives and called for collective efforts to position Arunachal Pradesh as a leading destination for eco-tourism. With its ninth edition, the Namdapha Butterfly Festival continues to provide a platform for celebrating the state's natural heritage and encouraging wider engagement with biodiversity conservation.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.