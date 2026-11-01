The ninth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival was held in Arunachal Pradesh

The ninth edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Festival began in Miao, in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, on October 30, 2026. Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the festival celebrates the region's rich biodiversity and natural heritage, while highlighting its potential as a destination for eco-tourism and wildlife research.

The 2026 edition was held from October 30 to November 1. The festival, which was first organised in 2018, has grown into an annual platform for drawing attention to the ecological significance of Namdapha and its surrounding forests. Butterfly-watching trails and nature-based activities form an important part of the celebrations, allowing participants to experience the region's wildlife and forest habitats.

Namdapha Butterfly Festival highlights Arunachal Pradesh's biodiversity

Speaking at the inauguration, Chowna Mein said the festival had the potential to develop into a larger tourism and research platform. He highlighted the opportunities offered by Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, including trekking, wildlife exploration, adventure activities and other nature-based experiences.