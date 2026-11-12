Five recent OTT releases that turn the spotlight to the North East

The North East is more than just the Kamakhya Temple of Assam or the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland or the beautiful classical traditions of Manipur. It is a region shaped by real people, emotions, and stories. Bringing out these narratives from the heart of tribal communities and locals are these five interesting shows that spotlight the region and can be accessed via different OTT platforms.
This Khasi romantic movie traces the life of the young protagonist who leaves her village to follow her dreams of becoming an actor. But as fame grows on her, does she forget the loyalty, friendship, love and sacrifice of the man who always stood beside her? Directed by Emdor Suchiang, it stars Wellborn Mynsong in the lead role. Streaming on Hello Meghalaya
This Assamese crime thriller web series kicks off in the middle of a hit and run investigation. What might seem as a one off case deepens into a mystery of real estate deals and political scandals where seemingly unrelated lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Directed by Mrinmay Saikia, it stars Bondip Sharma, Diksha Khaund, Himangshu Prasad Das, Saptarshi, Bonny Deori and Atul Pasoni in pivotal roles. Streaming on ReelDrama
Hosted by well-known actor Adarsh Gourav, this six part documentary takes the viewers through different parts of the North East exposing their culture, indigenous lifestyle, tradition, agrarian society and more to a wider audience. Some of the communities highlighted in the series include the Angami tribes of Nagaland, the Khasi community of Meghalaya, the Sherdukpen’s of Arunachal Pradesh and Biate and Mising from Assam. Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, it is streaming on JioHotstar
This three-episode documentary traces the adventures of motorsport driver Lakhpa Tsering on a supercar expedition across Arunachal Pradesh. The travelers cross the scenic landscapes of Trans-Arunachal highway, Pangsau Pass, Bumla Pass and more. Apart from motorsport adventures, viewers also get to see their interaction with indigenous communities, monasteries, border region and more. It is directed by Karma S Paljor and streaming on Amazon Prime Videos
Discover Nagaland through the eyes of a fictional missing tourist where one is introduced to lesser known places, scenic landscapes and of course popular travel spots in Nagaland. Directed by Tiakumzuk Aier, the idea is to introduce the viewers to the beauty of the State through its culture, food, music, village life and more. Streaming on Dreamz Unlimited YouTube Channel