Dancer Sumanya Kashyap takes us through Sattriya, a classical dance form from Assam

A

The Sattriya performed in the satra prayer halls is rooted in its devotional purpose and is an integral part of the ritual and spiritual practice. On stage, the form undergoes certain adaptations to suit the space, duration, and expectations of a contemporary audience. That is why, whenever we perform, we try our best to retain and present the traditional rituals and practices as faithfully as possible. For us, these rituals are not merely formal elements of the performance; they help preserve the devotional character and spiritual context of Sattriya. Even within a theatrical setting, we feel it is important to honour the tradition and allow the audience to experience something of the sacred atmosphere from which the form originates.