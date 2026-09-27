Head over to this lush tea estate from Guwahati, which alternates between adventure and leisure

For Indians, tea holds a special place. Many not only respect it as a mandatory daily cup but also take a keen interest in what goes inside to bring out the best flavours. As a result, tea tourism is booming in the country’s hilly regions. While the polarisation between Darjeeling and Assam tea is a debate for another day, we took off to explore the lush tea plantations of the Amchong Tea Estate, an hour away from Guwahati. For travellers who just want to enjoy their hot brew overlooking the lush slopes peacefully, or for those who love to take off on a thrilling ATV ride along the rugged hill track, the estate offers everyone something to enjoy on their own terms, besides, of course, clicking the best shots for the gram!
A perfect choice for a day trip, the ride to the Estate is no less thrilling. From travelling through army outposts to picturesque villages at the foothills, from seeing tea pluckers and labourers on their way to work flashing a smile to seeing them rest in the shade enjoying their lunch, crossing over a jungle-themed adventure park and then finally stopping at the Steep House, it had us glued to the window seat all the time. Once inside, a hot cuppa was waiting for us, and with it, the explorations began.
An audio-video room with a 360-degree wall projection told us the animated story of how these accidentally fallen leaves in boiling water became a global sensation. Next, we readied ourselves to pick some tea from the adjoining bushes, complete with the bamboo hat and bucket on our backs. Our guide gave us detailed information about the planting and plucking season, pests, the size of the tea bushes, and more before heading over to the mini-model of the factory. From what happens after the leaves are plucked to the machines that process them before they are finally packaged as masala tea, green tea, first flush and more, the factory showed us all.
But the actual fun was in tasting and deciphering the different kinds of tea through their flavour notes. A tray of mini glasses with liquid colours ranging from deep sunset to light awaited us, and we used our newfound knowledge to identify each one. The strong spicy smell of the masala tea won us over, while the light aromatic fragrance of the Assam tea was for those who loved subtle notes.
After an educational tour, it was time to ride away on the slopes on an AT V or a Gypsy Safari Ride. Unable to choose between the two, we indulged in both, opting for different tracks to see the Estate in its entirety. While our guide showed us vivid signs of the jumbo, including a paw print near a lake, luck did not favour us in seeing one live in front of us. After the thrill, it was time to unwind and soak in the view from the hilltop gazebo before sunset. A short walk around, with orange hues falling over the estate interspersed with non-edible mushrooms growing amid flowers, made our day.
Since all the adventure made us hungry, we went straight to Steep House for a chef-curated multi-cuisine dining experience, including tea-infused mocktails, momo, fried tea leaves, jacket potatoes, and more. And of course, carrying back a beautiful box of souvenirs is always a great way to remember a place.