Head over to this lush tea estate from Guwahati, which alternates between adventure and leisure

For Indians, tea holds a special place. Many not only respect it as a mandatory daily cup but also take a keen interest in what goes inside to bring out the best flavours. As a result, tea tourism is booming in the country’s hilly regions. While the polarisation between Darjeeling and Assam tea is a debate for another day, we took off to explore the lush tea plantations of the Amchong Tea Estate, an hour away from Guwahati. For travellers who just want to enjoy their hot brew overlooking the lush slopes peacefully, or for those who love to take off on a thrilling ATV ride along the rugged hill track, the estate offers everyone something to enjoy on their own terms, besides, of course, clicking the best shots for the gram!