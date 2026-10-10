Sukanya Boruah talks about the evolution of Sattriya and taking the dance form to the people
On the sidelines of her performance Parijat Haran at Delhi Kala Festival 2026, Sukanya Boruah speaks to Indulge about the nuanced divinity of Sattriya, its evolution for the modern stage, and taking the Assamese classical form to newer heights.
Has your relationship with Sattriya changed as you have matured as a dancer?
When I first began learning Sattriya, my relationship with the form was primarily through the body—learning the movements, rhythm, posture, discipline, and repertoire as transmitted by my gurus. Today, the same composition can reveal an entirely different meaning to me. A gesture that I once understood simply as choreography may now carry layers of bhakti, poetry, philosophy, and emotion. Even stillness has acquired a different significance. Maturity teaches you that dance is not always about doing more; sometimes it is about allowing a single movement, glance, or pause to communicate fully.
Could you take us through the significance of mati akharas in a dancer’s training?
Mati akharas are among th e mos t important foundations of Sattriya training. They develop flexibility, balance, coordination, stamina, control, alignment, and an understanding of how the body negotiates space and gravity. They create a particular bodily intelligence and cultivate discipline. For me, mati akharas are comparable to learning the alphabet of a language. Once that alphabet enters the body, the dancer can begin to speak the larger language of Sattriya with clarity and freedom.
How did you connect with your recent performance on a spiritual and creative level?
My recent performance reaffirmed something I increasingly feel—that Sattriya cannot be separated from its spiritual and philosophical foundations. For me, the most fulfilling moments in performance occur when I stop feeling that I am “showing” something to the audience. There is a sense of offering. That is where the spiritual and creative dimensions of Sattriya meet.
When you revisit a traditional composition, what questions do you ask yourself before performing it?
My first question is: what is the composition actually saying? I return to its text, context, music, character, and rasa. I also ask myself whether my interpretation is emerging from the composition or whether I am imposing something upon it. The essential grammar and integrity of the composition should not change according to the audience. However, communication can certainly be contextual.
A Sattra audience may already understand many cultural, musical, and narrative references. At a classical dance festival, one may be performing before audiences familiar with Indian aesthetics but not necessarily with Sattriya's specific vocabulary. International audiences may benefit from a brief introduction to the literary, philosophical, or narrative context. I would rather create access through explanation than simplify the dance itself. The audience can change; the integrity of the form should remain intact.
Where would you draw the line between experimentation and a departure from the form?
Every living classical tradition has the capacity to evolve. Sattriya itself is evidence of extraordinary artistic imagination-the coming together of dance, drama, music, literature, philosophy and community practice. For me, the question is whether the movement vocabulary, aesthetic principles, musical sensibility, approach to abhinaya and fundamental grammar of Sattriya remain recognisable and respected. Experimentation becomes problematic when novelty itself becomes the objective, and the classical vocabulary is reduced to a decorative element. Before attempting to break grammar, one must first understand and embody it.
What do you think contributes to this difference in Sattriya’s public visibility, and how might it be addressed?
Outside Assam and certain cultural circles, Sattriya is still comparatively less familiar to many audiences. One reason is that for centuries the tradition developed primarily within Assam's Vaishnavite Sattra institutions. Its movement onto the modern proscenium and its wider institutional visibility happened relatively recently. Recognition as one of India's classical dance traditions was enormously important, but recognition alone cannot create widespread familiarity. At the same time, visibility should not come at the cost of identity. Sattriya does not need to resemble another classical form to become more accessible. Its strength lies precisely in what is uniquely its own.
What challenges do practitioners face today?
Practitioners still need stronger institutional support, sustained performance platforms, research opportunities, archives and pedagogical resources. Unless oral knowledge is carefully documented, invaluable material can gradually disappear. Audiences sometimes encounter only a limited section of Sattriya and may not realise the extraordinary breadth of its repertoire.
What role can digital bodies play?
Performances can reach audiences across continents; rare compositions can be documented; conversations with senior gurus can be preserved; manuscripts, music and archival materials can be made accessible to researchers and practitioners. Online teaching can also be valuable, especially for introductory learning, theory, textual study, and maintaining contact with students who live far away. But digital access cannot fully replace the guru-shishya relationship.
What would you like Sattriya to look like 20 years from now?
I would like Sattriya to be globally visible without diluting itself to achieve that visibility. Evolution can happen in presentation, scholarship, pedagogy, technology, and thoughtful choreography. But evolution should grow organically from knowledge of the tradition, not from anxiety about appearing contemporary.