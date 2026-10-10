Sukanya Boruah talks about the evolution of Sattriya and taking the dance form to the people

A

My first question is: what is the composition actually saying? I return to its text, context, music, character, and rasa. I also ask myself whether my interpretation is emerging from the composition or whether I am imposing something upon it. The essential grammar and integrity of the composition should not change according to the audience. However, communication can certainly be contextual.

A Sattra audience may already understand many cultural, musical, and narrative references. At a classical dance festival, one may be performing before audiences familiar with Indian aesthetics but not necessarily with Sattriya's specific vocabulary. International audiences may benefit from a brief introduction to the literary, philosophical, or narrative context. I would rather create access through explanation than simplify the dance itself. The audience can change; the integrity of the form should remain intact.