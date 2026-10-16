5 traditional Durga Puja rituals from the North East

Ya devi Sarvabhuteshu

Buddhi – rupena Samsthita

Namas – Tasyi Namas – Tasyai Namas Tasyi Namo Namah

(To that Goddess who resides in all beings in the form of intelligence, consciousness, power, peace, and compassion, Salutations to her … again and again)

With the first smell of petrichor and the first bloom of the Kaash phool, the seasonal vibe changes. It signals the arrival of the Devi, the divine feminine consciousness, in several incarnations. While Bengalis celebrate her as Durga, the demon slayer, many celebrate all nine forms of the Goddess during Navratri. Together, each one invokes the supreme power, the Shakti. As Kolkata opens its gates to the Durga Pandals, we turn our gaze to India's North Eastern states, where people worship the Goddess through unique rituals.