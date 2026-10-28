Assamese artist Dhiraj Rabha takes us through his installation, The Quiet Weight of Shadows

A

I wanted to create a space that felt dreamlike and slightly surreal. Carnivorous flowers came to mind because they are beautiful, strange, and quietly violent. Their appearance is inviting, but beneath that beauty lies something predatory. I was drawn to this contradiction and to the possibility of creating a visual world that felt almost opposite to the subject matter itself.

The glowing garden creates a seductive, dreamlike atmosphere, while the looping news audio embedded within the plants brings in the persistent noise of public narratives and political representation. The flowers attract you before you begin to question what you are encountering. In a similar way, state and media narratives can appear persuasive, familiar, or even harmless, while obscuring the complexity of lived experiences. For me, the beauty of the garden is not simply a disguise for violence; it creates a tension between attraction and unease, between what is immediately visible and what takes time to understand.