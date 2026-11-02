Theja Rio’s internationally acclaimed movie Angh stems from the question of holding on or letting go

A

I think by being neutral. It’s a film that strives to do justice to both sides —the conservative and the fast-moving modernity that has arrived in the region. The film’s inception lies in a conflict that I have seen through both lenses. Naga people have struggled to hold on to our age-old traditions while also embracing modern life. When you care deeply about both sides, I think it comes out organically. Amao’s curiosity is seen through the lens of a child/teen, and one can also see why so many people converted. The new life is less harsh than the one his father holds on to. I guess that’s the tragedy. Sometimes, things that define you are also threatening.