Manipur to host second National Tribal Film Festival and cultural celebrations

Manipur will host the second edition of the National Tribal Film Festival, titled Tribal Frames Manipur 2026, from November 12 to 15, alongside a state-level tribal cultural festival to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, officials said on Monday.

Manipur to host 2026 National Tribal Film Festival

Director of Tribal Affairs and Hills, R. Rang Peter, said the four-day film festival is being organised by the department through the Tribal Research Institute, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and with the support of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The festival, to be held at the Palace Auditorium of MSFDS in Imphal, will showcase more than 28 feature films, documentaries and short films from Northeast India, Ladakh, Jharkhand and other tribal regions, the official told the media.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will feature interactions with filmmakers, masterclasses, panel discussions, cultural performances and a photography exhibition, providing a platform for filmmakers, artists and cultural practitioners to exchange ideas and showcase their work.

As part of the initiative, a three-day filmmaking workshop titled TFM 20 Emerging Voices will be organised from November 10 to 12 for 20 young participants from the state’s six hill districts. The workshop aims to provide aspiring filmmakers with an opportunity to develop their creative and technical skills and explore storytelling through cinema.