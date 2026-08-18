Khagi: How this traditional Himalayan spice is generating a turnover of Rs 39 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh

The initiative centred on community-conserved forests, where indigenous communities collectively managed forest resources and organised harvesting, aggregation and marketing. The effort helped generate income while protecting more than 100 sq km of forest.

What is Khagi and how is the spice used?

The people in Arunachal Pradesh uses khagi, uses it as a traditional food seasoning, a component in indigenous medicine, and a driver for community-led forest conservation.

Indigenous tribal homes use khagi's dried fruits to add a citrusy, tongue-tingling, and slightly numbing flavour to meat curries, chutneys, and millet dishes.

Local communities also utilise the plant's bark, fruits, and seeds in traditional healing practices. Khagi is largely collected from the wild and is found particularly along forest edges and in open forests around agricultural areas. Researchers have highlighted its economic potential while stressing the need for sustainable management of the spice’s natural habitats.