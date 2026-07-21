The Buddhist monks altered Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine through food practices tailored to the tough climatic conditions of the Himalayas. The monks introduced foods that were warm, energetic, and sustainable, like thukpa, tsampa, and butter tea. The monastic food preparations were based on simplicity, seasonal availability, a meditative diet, and reverence for nature.
The dietary practices of monks greatly influenced food in many parts of the Himalayas. Following the philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence), the monks maintained a balanced diet and stayed away from foods that may distract them during meditation, such as onions and garlic. Hotse (a stout alpine onion-like ingredient) was among the alternatives used instead.
Tsampa, which is basically roasted barley flour, became another significant influence on Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine. It was one of the few agricultural products that were capable of thriving at such high altitude. It is known that barley was cultivated in the Himalayan region starting from 1500 BC, and its Tibetan name indicates how deep it is rooted in the culture of the region.
Both thukpa and thenthuk became famous via traveling monks and Tibetans. Noodle soups helped people survive during freezing winters since the soups could be made either with vegetables or meat as per the requirements.
The concepts of sustainability were still very important in Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine. The Buddhists’ appreciation of all forms of life helped create a practice of non-waste in meat consumption. The result was nose-to-tail eating, where meat bone soups were prepared along with chutagi, bow-tie pasta, and skyu, thumbprint pasta.
Fermentation was also involved in Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine. Fermented foods such as gundruk, chhurpi, and kinema provided people with a means to retain nutrition in harsh climatic conditions. Fermentation embodies the philosophies of Buddhism such as patience, interdependence, impermanence, and non-self.
Butter tea, which is known locally as Gur Gur Cha in Ladakh, was yet another indication of the people’s ability to adapt themselves to the local conditions. While traditionally butter tea is prepared from Yak’s butter, in Ladakh it is made using the locally produced butter from the cows and dzo. For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.
It involves boiling tea leaves for several hours and then churning a mixture of butter, tea, and salt in a wooden chandong. Often served with khambir bread, it remains a comforting part of Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine.
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