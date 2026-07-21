How Buddhism influenced the cuisine of Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine

The Buddhist monks altered Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine through food practices tailored to the tough climatic conditions of the Himalayas. The monks introduced foods that were warm, energetic, and sustainable, like thukpa, tsampa, and butter tea. The monastic food preparations were based on simplicity, seasonal availability, a meditative diet, and reverence for nature.

Ladakhi and Sikkimese cuisine reflects Buddhist adaptation, preservation, and spiritual food practices

The dietary practices of monks greatly influenced food in many parts of the Himalayas. Following the philosophy of Ahimsa (non-violence), the monks maintained a balanced diet and stayed away from foods that may distract them during meditation, such as onions and garlic. Hotse (a stout alpine onion-like ingredient) was among the alternatives used instead.