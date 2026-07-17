The ultimate guide to Chennai’s regional biriyanis

Ask five Chennaiites where to find the city’s best biriyani and you’re likely to get five different answers. That’s because Chennai has never belonged to a single school of biriyani.

The many biriyanis that define Chennai

Here, Ambur and Dindigul share the spotlight with Chennai Muslim biriyani, while Hyderabadi, Thalassery, Awadhi, and Kolkata styles have all become part of the city’s culinary vocabulary. Add Donne biriyani and newer interpretations to the mix, and the city’s biriyani story becomes one of constant evolution rather than competition. Here’s our guide to the regional styles that have shaped Chennai’s enduring love affair with India’s favourite rice dish.

Homegrown classics

Chennai Muslim, Dindigul, and Ambur biriyanis may appear similar at first glance, but each tells a different story. “This is the closest thing Chennai has to its own distinct biriyani tradition,” says Corporate Executive Chef Sheetharam Prasad, GRT Hotels & Resorts.

The Chennai Muslim biriyani evolved in the city’s Tamil Muslim households and wedding feasts, particularly in neighbourhoods such as Triplicane, Royapettah, Mannady, and Periamet. Usually made with basmati rice, layered and dum-cooked, it is traditionally served alongside brinjal dalcha and raita. “The city’s Muslim trading communities adapted recipes using local ingredients while drawing influences from Arab, South Indian and Mughal cuisines,” explains Sheetharam.

Then comes Dindigul, perhaps Tamil Nadu’s most instantly recognisable style today. The tang from curd and lemon, balanced by pepper and fennel, gives it a distinctive character. Its popularity exploded in Chennai over the past two decades, largely thanks to chains such as Dindigul Thalappakatti, and Ponram. “The stronger spice balance creates a flavour that’s both spicy and refreshing, while many iconic brands finish with their own secret spice mix to retain the aroma,” he says.

Ambur biriyani, believed to have evolved under the Arcot Nawabs, remains a Chennai favourite despite originating in northern Tamil Nadu. Its enduring popularity owes much to the historic Chennai–Bengaluru highway, where generations of travellers made Ambur an essential food stop. “Ambur is subtle, balanced and meat-forward,” says Sheetharam.

Chef, food anthropologist, and culinary researcher Shri Bala believes geography played as much of a role as flavour. "Ambur, being very close to Chennai, became the city's earliest and strongest biriyani influence. Long before newer styles arrived, it was the closest representation of what many Chennaiites associated with biriyani," she says. Dindigul followed later, offering diners a familiar rice with a noticeably different flavour profile, driven by increasing travel and a growing appetite for regional variation.

Although they share similar ingredients, the differences lie elsewhere. “The proportions, cooking techniques and spice balance make each one unique. Water, meat and the cook’s experience play a major role,” he says.

Where to try: Hotel Kalyana Bhavan, Bilal, Yaa Mohaideen, Dindigul Thalappakatti, Ponram, and Ambur Star Briyani