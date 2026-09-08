“Hip-hop in Nagaland is taking over”: Moko Koza on putting Naga stories on the global map

Rapper Moko Koza has spent years bringing the stories, language, and culture of Nagaland to audiences far beyond his home state. His music puts Naga voices at the centre of hip-hop, with songs in Nagamese and stories drawn from his people and his experiences. His work recently earned him the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music, making him the first hip-hop artiste from Nagaland to receive the honour. You may have also heard his music in Amazon Prime Video series such as Paatal Lok Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3, including three of his tracks and his appearance on the Nagamese version of Dega Jaan.

Fresh from performing at the ninth edition of the North East Students’ Festival, we speak with the hip-hop artiste about Nagaland’s evolving hip-hop culture, the importance of representing the Northeast and what comes next.