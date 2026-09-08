“Hip-hop in Nagaland is taking over”: Moko Koza on putting Naga stories on the global map
Rapper Moko Koza has spent years bringing the stories, language, and culture of Nagaland to audiences far beyond his home state. His music puts Naga voices at the centre of hip-hop, with songs in Nagamese and stories drawn from his people and his experiences. His work recently earned him the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music, making him the first hip-hop artiste from Nagaland to receive the honour. You may have also heard his music in Amazon Prime Video series such as Paatal Lok Season 2 and The Family Man Season 3, including three of his tracks and his appearance on the Nagamese version of Dega Jaan.
Fresh from performing at the ninth edition of the North East Students’ Festival, we speak with the hip-hop artiste about Nagaland’s evolving hip-hop culture, the importance of representing the Northeast and what comes next.
Moko Koza is carrying Naga culture into a new generation of hip-hop
You recently performed at NESt Fest, which brings together young talent from across the Northeast. What did being part of the event mean to you?
It’s an honour to be part of NESt Fest. It is a huge celebration for the Northeast, bringing people from all the states together to celebrate music, culture and everything that makes the region special.
You started rapping when hip-hop was still nascent in Nagaland. Has the scene evolved since then?
When I initially started off, of course, it was a very niche culture. Looking back at how it has evolved from then till now, it has changed a lot. Hip-hop in Nagaland is taking over, especially with people outside Nagaland recognising the music coming from the state. I think it has come a long way.
How did your parents react when you decided to pursue music full-time, especially when hip-hop was still unfamiliar to them?
I always got good grades in school, so my parents always supported my music. At first, it was very new and alien to them, and I had to educate them about what hip-hop was. Once they understood it, they were always there to support me when I decided to pursue music full-time.
You recently became the first hip-hop artiste from Nagaland to receive the Governor’s Award for Music. What did that recognition mean to you?
Seeing hip-hop receive recognition at the state level makes me realise how far we’ve come. When I started, the genre was still finding its place, so this award means more than a personal achievement to me. It is also a message to artistes coming up: never give up and stay rooted in your culture and where you come from.
Songs such as Naga Manu, Tribally Savage, and Puisa have put Naga stories and language at the centre of your music. What stories from Nagaland do you still want to tell through your music?
There are so many stories within Naga society that I still want to explore. I want to dig deeper into the history of Nagaland and my people, the Nagas, and bring some of those stories into my music. I hope I continue to get opportunities to share them with wider audiences.
Your music was featured in Paatal Lok and The Family Man. What has the response been like since?
I was introduced to a much wider audience, especially in mainland India. People came to know about my music and would DM me saying they were listening to my songs. Even though they don’t understand Nagamese, they would tell me they heard my music through these shows. I’m grateful for these projects. They were big opportunities for me.
You have been making music since 2015. When you look back, what has changed most about you as an artiste?
I think I’ve become more mature over the years, especially when it comes to writing songs. I understand my perspectives better now, and I have a clearer view of what I want to say through my music.
What can listeners expect from you next?
I intend to keep making music. I’m changing my style and exploring different genres a little, while still sticking to hip-hop. So you can expect new styles and new music from me in the coming days.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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