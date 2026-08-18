Meghalaya inaugurates new open-air Museum in Twahlongwar. Here’s what we know

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma mentions on this occasion, “Our culture, our history, our traditions are what makes us unique.” And thus the genesis of the project lies in the fact that one embraces their roots and preserves them, instead of forgetting them in the overloading waves of development.

Apart from being a site accessible to the tourists, it will also remain as an active site for research and archaeological progress, especially in relation to Khasi, Pnar, and Garo tribes. By using sustainable measures, Meghalaya once again puts community-driven tourism in front and shows how progress and development truly means if one can preserve the past.