Meghalaya inaugurates new open-air Museum in Twahlongwar. Here’s what we know

Beneath the abode of clouds in Meghalaya’s Wahmawpat, Mawsynram region lies Twahlongwar, the site which has been dedicated to host the state’s first open-air museum. For those who have been to Meghalaya, know that history, culture and tradition are broadly fragmented into Garo, Khasi and Jaintia narratives. Here, every nook and corner of every village tells a story, if people listen. Honouring tradition and upholding the beauty of Meghalaya to the tourists, locals and generation comes a remarkable feat of preservation when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the first open-air Museum in Twahlongwar.
The new Meghalaya museum is dedicates to retell the history of the Khasi tribes. It is built on the site that preserves the remains of an early Khasi settlement that once was a bustling hub of activities and culture. It was also an important spot of trade and community life. This mid 18th century settlement and its history were scientifically and archaeologically validated before converting it into a museum. It comprises over 20 structures, megaliths, an ancient market, iron furnace, and sources of historical trade routes. It is interesting to note how the ruins of this erstwhile Khasi settlement also points out to the advanced life they led. From trade, commerce, industry, demographics and more, one can have an idea of them all. In fact, the purpose of this museum is to bring people closer to this narrative while also preserving this stronghold of Khasi culture. In terms of tourism, the site eyes its existence as an important centre of archaeological tourism, around 2 hours away from Shillong, main city.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma mentions on this occasion, “Our culture, our history, our traditions are what makes us unique.” And thus the genesis of the project lies in the fact that one embraces their roots and preserves them, instead of forgetting them in the overloading waves of development.
Apart from being a site accessible to the tourists, it will also remain as an active site for research and archaeological progress, especially in relation to Khasi, Pnar, and Garo tribes. By using sustainable measures, Meghalaya once again puts community-driven tourism in front and shows how progress and development truly means if one can preserve the past.