Everything you should know about the world's first cross-border cable car!

Travellers must meet entry requirements for both countries. Both nations have expanded visa-free group travel and local border-zone travel agreements, but individual foreign travelers usually require valid visas for both China and Russia.

Covering a distance of 970 meters across the international river border, the transit time between the nations is roughly 6 to 8 minutes in motion, while the total terminal-to-terminal experience is only about 10 minutes. The cabins have a capacity of holding up to 110 passengers each, operating at a speed of 12 meters per second across two lines. This new transport system was designed keeping the annual capacity of up to 2.6 million passenger trips.