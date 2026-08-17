Everything you should know about the world's first cross-border cable car!

The world's first true cross-border cable car connects Heihe (northeast China) and Blagoveshchensk (Russia's Far East) across the Amur River (known as the Heilongjiang River in China). Both terminals function like international airport terminals, complete with passport control, security checks and customs processing before boarding.
Travellers must meet entry requirements for both countries. Both nations have expanded visa-free group travel and local border-zone travel agreements, but individual foreign travelers usually require valid visas for both China and Russia.
Covering a distance of 970 meters across the international river border, the transit time between the nations is roughly 6 to 8 minutes in motion, while the total terminal-to-terminal experience is only about 10 minutes. The cabins have a capacity of holding up to 110 passengers each, operating at a speed of 12 meters per second across two lines. This new transport system was designed keeping the annual capacity of up to 2.6 million passenger trips.
Before the cable car, crossing the river relied on ferries in summer, an ice road in winter and a highway bridge built in 2022. The cable car delivers a fast, scenic, year-round alternative that isn't impacted by seasonal river freezing or thawing. Gliding 70 meters (230 feet) above the water, the ride functions as a moving 360-degree observation deck over a unique geopolitical border. The visual landscape changes dramatically depending on the direction you look and the season you travel.
Looking toward China, spot a dense, modern skyline characterised by sleek high-rise towers, colourful neon installations and large commercial plazas. Daheihe Island serves as the landing terminal, featuring green parkland surrounded by the river. Looking Toward Russia (Blagoveshchensk): Classic 19th-century Tsarist architecture blended with Soviet-era buildings, tree-lined riverbanks, and low-rise urban development. The terminal itself features an elevated rooftop garden and panoramic viewing platform.
Wondering what to visit? On the Blagoveshchensk (Russia) side, travellers can stroll the Amur River Embankment, visit the historic arch and check out the Novikov-Daurskiy Local Lore Museum. When getting off on the Heihe (China), explore the Central Street shopping districts, visit the Aihui History Museum and sample Chinese-Russian fusion street food.