Take a luxurious 22-day journey aboard the Grand Silk Road by train across Asia

The journey connects China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Depending on the direction of your departure, the itinerary generally unfolds across these major zones. The China leg commences in Beijing (with visits to the Great Wall and Forbidden City), the train moves to Xi'an to see the Terracotta Warriors, heads into the Gobi Desert to see the Buddhist Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, and stops at the legendary frontier trading hub of Kashgar.

On the way, you cross into Kazakhstan to explore Almaty (including its famous all-wooden Zenkov Cathedral), before heading into Kyrgyzstan to witness the massive, snow-capped alpine beauty of Lake Issyk-Kul and the capital city, Bishkek.