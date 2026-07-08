Take a luxurious 22-day journey aboard the Grand Silk Road by train across Asia

Instead of dealing with exhausting long-distance bus rides or complex border-crossing logistics, travellers today use luxury private trains as their rolling boutique hotels. And is here's why The Grand Silk Road by Train is one of the world's ultimate bucket-list rail journeys. It spans 22 days, 5 countries, and roughly 2,400 miles, tracing the ancient trade routes where empires, caravans and cultures collided for centuries.
The journey connects China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Depending on the direction of your departure, the itinerary generally unfolds across these major zones. The China leg commences in Beijing (with visits to the Great Wall and Forbidden City), the train moves to Xi'an to see the Terracotta Warriors, heads into the Gobi Desert to see the Buddhist Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, and stops at the legendary frontier trading hub of Kashgar.
On the way, you cross into Kazakhstan to explore Almaty (including its famous all-wooden Zenkov Cathedral), before heading into Kyrgyzstan to witness the massive, snow-capped alpine beauty of Lake Issyk-Kul and the capital city, Bishkek.
The final legs slice through Tajikistan (visiting the opulent Kohi Navruz Palace in Dushanbe) and dive deep into Uzbekistan. Here, you spend days wandering the turquoise-domed, UNESCO-protected fairy-tale cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, before concluding in Tashkent.
And because track gauges change across international borders, this journey uniquely utilizes two different private trains operated by Golden Eagle Luxury Trains. While The Golden Eagle Silk Road Express features high-end cabins, including the lavish Han Dynasty Suites and an observation car designed with extra-large panoramic windows. The Golden Eagle offers Silver, Gold and Imperial suites with en-suite bathrooms, fine dining cars and a lounge car complete with a resident pianist.
This is an all-inclusive ultra-luxury trip that covers almost everything — all meals, wine/spirits onboard, expert historians and lecturers, private excursions and full visa-handling coordination (which is crucial, given the strict border checks in Central Asia). Departures are rare with usually only one or two trips are scheduled per year.