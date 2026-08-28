Oman launches zero-fee 14-Day tourist visa with flexible extensions

Oman introduced a zero-fee 14-day tourist visa (under Royal Oman Police Decision No. 109/2026), but entry without a prior visa depends on your nationality and specific travel conditions. Oman already permits citizens of over 100 countries — including the US, UK, Canada, Schengen nations, Japan, Australia and New Zealand — to enter visa-free for up to 14 days.
Mandatory entry requirements include a passport valid for at least 6 months, confirmed hotel reservation, return or onward flight ticket, valid health insurance covering your stay in Oman and proof of sufficient funds. You are a resident of a GCC country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain) with an approved professional status.
Oman added a new 0 OMR (zero fee) 14-day tourist visa category to its residence laws. Unlike standard short-stay exemptions, this zero-fee visa allows travellers to convert or extend their stay into other paid tourist visa categories before expiry without having to leave the country. The Omani authorities retain discretion over which specific nationalities qualify for this zero-fee visa.
Conditional exemption is being made for 14-day visitors from India, Mexico, Vietnam, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, etc., holding passports. People from these countries must hold a valid visa or residence permit for the US, UK, Canada, Schengen, Japan or Australia OR hold a valid GCC residence permit.
Airlines verify entry requirements at the departure gate. If you rely on conditional entry (e.g., an Indian passport with a Schengen visa), your supporting visa/permit must be valid at the time of entry into Oman. If a primary traveller qualifies for conditional entry (e.g., holding a US visa), their spouse and dependent children can enter visa-free alongside them under the same rule.