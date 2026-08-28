Oman launches zero-fee 14-Day tourist visa with flexible extensions

Mandatory entry requirements include a passport valid for at least 6 months, confirmed hotel reservation, return or onward flight ticket, valid health insurance covering your stay in Oman and proof of sufficient funds. You are a resident of a GCC country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain) with an approved professional status.

Oman added a new 0 OMR (zero fee) 14-day tourist visa category to its residence laws. Unlike standard short-stay exemptions, this zero-fee visa allows travellers to convert or extend their stay into other paid tourist visa categories before expiry without having to leave the country. The Omani authorities retain discretion over which specific nationalities qualify for this zero-fee visa.