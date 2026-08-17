Abu Dhabi is offering free UAE visas for three months! Check if you are eligible

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) is offering a complimentary UAE entry visa program for eligible tourists. The scheme covers the visa fee directly, but it comes with specific eligibility criteria and booking requirements. While Dubai dominates consumer mindshare in the UAE, Abu Dhabi is actively positioning itself as a distinct destination for cultural landmarks.
India is one of Abu Dhabi’s primary source markets for international tourism. Covering the visa fee removes a friction point for budget-conscious families and groups, making Abu Dhabi more competitive against alternative short-haul destinations. Many tourists treat Abu Dhabi as a single-day transit stop or day trip while staying in Dubai. Requiring a mandatory 3-night hotel booking ensures tourists stay locally, boosting hotel occupancy, dining, retail and local tourism revenue.
By funding the visa through participating travel agencies and OTAs — reimbursing AED 285 per visa — the tourism board incentivizes travel aggregators to package and push Abu Dhabi holiday deals over rival destinations.
Open primarily to Indian passport holders traveling directly from India, this scheme is valid for travel booked and taken during a short period (limited to 20,000 visas). You must book a minimum stay of 3 consecutive nights at a hotel located in Abu Dhabi and a confirmed return flight ticket to qualify.
You cannot apply for this free visa independently on a government portal. It must be booked as part of a qualifying holiday package through a participating travel agency or online travel partner, which processes the waived visa on your behalf. If you do not fit the criteria above, you may still be eligible for standard free UAE entry based on your nationality or documents. Eligible Indian passport holders with valid visas or residence permits from the US, Canada, Australia, or Schengen member states can obtain a 14-day visa on arrival at UAE airports for a nominal fee.