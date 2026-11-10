Why should you make a stop at the FolkTea Festival in Assam this year?

How to visit: Take a flight to Guwahati and hire a cab to the venue. Take a train to Biswanath Chariali station and hire a local taxi to the venue.

How to book: If you want to attend the invite only / registered event s on November 28, then the packages start from Rs 1500. However for November 29, it is free and open to all. On November 28, there will be a special Founder’s Club Retreat which aims to gather all tea enthusiasts, tea tasters, tea business founders and tourism facilitators.

What else to check out: If you have more time in hand and want to check out some more places then quickly incorporate camping in the tea gardens or explore the North Bank. You can also check out the Kaziranga North Bank safari. The Festival is happy to curate these experiences for you at added expenses.