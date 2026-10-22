Take a dip in Meghalaya’s natural infinity pools

The appeal lies in the contrast between the warm, rust-coloured riverbed and the water flowing across its uneven surfaces, creating a series of rocky ledges, channels and pools. For travellers looking beyond Meghalaya’s familiar waterfalls and viewpoints, this landscape offers a different perspective on the state’s natural terrain.

The streambed is the defining feature of the visit. Large rock surfaces, shaped by the movement of water over time, form natural steps and shallow channels along the river. In places where the terrain dips, the water collects in pools, revealing the reddish rock beneath its transparent surface. The interplay of colour, water and sunlight gives the landscape its distinctive appearance, while the surrounding hills and vegetation provide a natural backdrop. The formations are best explored on foot, allowing visitors to observe the changing textures of the rocks and the different ways the stream moves through the terrain.