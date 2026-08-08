Saputara, Gujarat’s unique must-visit Monsoon Festival!

Before we tell you about the festival, here are a few quick facts to know. The name Saputara literally translates to 'Habitat/Abode of Snakes' (Sapu meaning Snake and Tara meaning Habitat). Local adivasi tribes have historically worshipped a snake image carved into the banks of the Sarpaganga River, a ritual still observed during major festivals like Holi. The dense forests of the Dang district around Saputara are locally revered as part of the ancient Dandakaranya forest. Legend holds that Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana spent 11 years of their 14-year exile wandering these highlands.

Nearby Shabari Dham (about 60 km away) marks the mythological spot where Lord Rama met his devotee Shabari and ate her offered berries. Nearby Unai Mata Hot Springs are said to have been created when Lord Rama shot an arrow into the ground to produce hot water for Sita.