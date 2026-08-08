Saputara, Gujarat’s unique must-visit Monsoon Festival!

Saputara — Gujarat’s only hill station, nestled in the Sahyadri range of the Dang district — transforms into a lush, mist-shrouded green haven every monsoon. Organised annually by Gujarat Tourism, the Saputara Monsoon Festival (Megh Malhar Parv) celebrates the region's rich tribal heritage, vibrant arts, and monsoon landscape.
Before we tell you about the festival, here are a few quick facts to know. The name Saputara literally translates to 'Habitat/Abode of Snakes' (Sapu meaning Snake and Tara meaning Habitat). Local adivasi tribes have historically worshipped a snake image carved into the banks of the Sarpaganga River, a ritual still observed during major festivals like Holi. The dense forests of the Dang district around Saputara are locally revered as part of the ancient Dandakaranya forest. Legend holds that Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana spent 11 years of their 14-year exile wandering these highlands.
Nearby Shabari Dham (about 60 km away) marks the mythological spot where Lord Rama met his devotee Shabari and ate her offered berries. Nearby Unai Mata Hot Springs are said to have been created when Lord Rama shot an arrow into the ground to produce hot water for Sita.
Month-long celebrations will be held at the Saputara Lake, Governor’s Hill, and PHC Circle Ground. Entry to main festival grounds and cultural shows is said to be free. Key cultural shows such as Dangi tribal dance, Warli art workshops, folk fusion concerts and street parades have been planned as part of the event. Watch traditional Dangi dance troupes perform energetic folk routines using instruments like the Pavri and Kahalia.
Adventure activities like boating in the misty lake at the central Boat Club, ziplining, paragliding, ropeway rides and guided nature trails can also be enjoyed at the festival. Ride the cable car to Sunset Point for panoramic views of fog rolling over the Sahyadri valleys. Also, taste regional Dangi dishes (such as Nagli/Ragi rotla) and shop for authentic Warli paintings and bamboo crafts made by local artisans.