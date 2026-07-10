This monsoon, swap crowded hill station vacations for heritage towns…

Perched on the Vindhya Range in Madhya Pradesh, Mandu undergoes one of the country’s most striking seasonal transformations. Once the monsoon capital of the Malwa Sultanate, the fortified city comes alive as rainwater replenishes its lakes and reservoirs.

Architectural landmarks such as the Jahaz Mahal, designed to appear like a ship floating between two water bodies, become even more spectacular against dark monsoon skies. The surrounding plateau turns a vibrant green, offering visitors an opportunity to explore palaces, pavilions and gateways in far cooler conditions than the scorching summer months.