Inside Mizoram's new Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum

While there are no concrete details shared with the public or the media of what the museum galleries comprise, from earlier plans and data one can expect the following. The main museum building would be hosting detailed timelines of Mizo history and tribal contribution to Indian freedom struggle. An open-air theatre is expected to draw crowds by becoming the venue for cultural programs and events. A traditional mizo hut installation gives the visitors a glimpse of the daily life of the people. The Ropuiliani statue inaugurated serves not just as a reminder of what women can do but also the commemoration memorial to the leader in whose name the museum is named. The Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden is a outdoor lawn. Visitors can enjoy some refreshments after the tour in the museum cafeteria and also request for guided tours at the reception.

The inauguration of the museum spotlights three very crucial aspects – it recognizes women freedom fighters, it preserves and reiterates the history of Mizoram in freedom struggle, it highlights the contributions of several unsung heroes who miss a mention on the pages of regular history / text books.