From Snoopy to Minecraft: 5 new pop culture hotels fans can experience

Announced in December 2025 by Merlin Entertainments and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, this project pairs the world's first LEGO Harry Potter land with the first-ever official Harry Potter-themed guest accommodation at LEGOLAND Deutschland in Bavaria. Merlin has called it the largest single investment at an existing site in the company's history. While final room layouts haven't been unveiled yet, the stay will blend brick-built Hogwarts iconography with family-oriented suites. Still officially listed as in development. Despite early rumors of a 2026 debut, bookings for the 2027 season launched without it, meaning a late 2027 or 2028 opening is more likely.