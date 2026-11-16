From Snoopy to Minecraft: 5 new pop culture hotels fans can experience

From classic comic strips to blockbuster video games, pop culture properties are increasingly stepping off the screen and into full-scale hospitality. Whether recently unveiled, newly renovated or gearing up for a major debut, these six screen-to-real-life hotels let fans sleep inside their favorite worlds.
Launched to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Peanuts, the property partnered with the brand to introduce Latin America's first official Snoopy-themed suites at Wyndham São Paulo Ibirapuera Convention Plaza Hotel in in the city's Moema/Indianópolis neighbourhood. Listed on booking platforms as Snoopy’s Room, these family-friendly suites feature custom wall murals, comic-strip artwork, themed bedding, plushies and decorative accents celebrating Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.
MIMARU’s revamped Pokémon Rooms are available across 10 participating apartment-hotels in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. Rather than just a few wall decals, 100 different Pokémon are tucked across the living area, kitchen and even water-type Pokémon in the bathroom for guests to spot. A giant sleeping Snorlax plush dominates the bed, accompanied by a Poké Ball dining table, wall clock, wallpaper and exclusive Pokémon plates and mugs in the kitchenette. Every stay includes an exclusive set of MIMARU original Pokémon souvenir bags.
Revealed in full detail in November 2026 ahead of its December 16, 2026 grand opening, this 400-room property sits on Wishing Star Lake next to the original Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. Centered around the theme of Disney Wishing Stars blended with Shanghai's city flower (the magnolia), rooms feature Tinker Bell headboards, custom Duffy and Friends and Zootopia themed suites and five wall artworks that illuminate in sequence when triggered by pixie dust effects. Reservations are actively open for stays starting December 16, 2026.
Announced in December 2025 by Merlin Entertainments and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, this project pairs the world's first LEGO Harry Potter land with the first-ever official Harry Potter-themed guest accommodation at LEGOLAND Deutschland in Bavaria. Merlin has called it the largest single investment at an existing site in the company's history. While final room layouts haven't been unveiled yet, the stay will blend brick-built Hogwarts iconography with family-oriented suites. Still officially listed as in development. Despite early rumors of a 2026 debut, bookings for the 2027 season launched without it, meaning a late 2027 or 2028 opening is more likely.
While Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios officially unveiled the Minecraft World Hotel in September 2026 (featuring 69 respawn point rooms, Nether Portal lifts and an underwater Deep Sea Diner at Chessington World of Adventures near London), that standalone hotel will open its doors in 2027. Travellers looking for a Minecraft stay in 2026 can book the Explorer Quest Package at Singapore's Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, which pairs rainforest stays with VIP access to Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue — an interactive, multi-biome physical adventure.
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