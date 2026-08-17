Our Dubai summer: Dinners at Carbone, Ottoman spas, drift Karting and more!

The View at The Palm, located on the 52nd and 54th floors of The Palm Tower above Nakheel Mall, we learnt how the world-famous man-made island came to be — from the conceptualisation of its iconic palm-tree shape to its construction using reclaimed land in the Arabian Gulf and its transformation into a global landmark visible from space with the naked eye. The curated walk-through, with audio-visual rooms, an interactive gallery and museum, eventually led us out onto a completely open-air deck with panoramic views.

The glass walls, here, tilt outwards, creating sections where you can step right up to the edge, look straight down through the glass beneath your feet and feel as though you are leaning out over the island 240 metres below. We needed to do this to see how the island and the life on it weren’t built in a day and are still constantly being developed.